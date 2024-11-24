Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Video roasting Ajay Devgn disappears Manisha Koirala says THIS term is painful for female actors

Have you heard? Video roasting Ajay Devgn disappears; Manisha Koirala says THIS term is painful for female actors

Updated on: 25 November,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Comedian Sumit Sourav’s roast of Ajay Devgn has mysteriously disappeared from YouTube; Manisha Koirala, who was recently seen in 'Heeramandi', expressed that THIS term is hurtful to artistes

Have you heard? Video roasting Ajay Devgn disappears; Manisha Koirala says THIS term is painful for female actors

Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala Pic/Instagram

Have you heard? Video roasting Ajay Devgn disappears; Manisha Koirala says THIS term is painful for female actors
Aata konachi satakli?


Aata konachi satakli?


On Sunday, the internet was divided into the haves and have-nots—the ones who have seen comedian Sumit Sourav’s recent stand-up set, which included a roast of Ajay Devgn, and those who have not. If you’re one of the latter, search all you want, but the video has mysteriously disappeared from YouTube. As netizens wondered why the video was abruptly pulled down, the comedian posted a note on his Instagram, stating, “I have taken down the video.” It immediately sparked speculation that Ajay’s team may have prompted the video’s removal.


Has been? Nope, always will be

Speaking my truth

Manisha Koirala, who was recently seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, expressed that the term ‘has-been actor’ is hurtful to artistes. Noting that the term is used more frequently for female artistes, she said, “The term, has-been actor, is painful, and it comes out quite often for female actors, but OTT has changed that. Today, there are actresses like Neena Gupta, who have been doling out some of the finest performances on OTT.”

