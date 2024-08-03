Akshay Kumar is undeterred by the underwhelming box-office performance of his recent outings. The actor, known for his work ethics, is gearing up for the release of Khel Khel Mein on August 15

Akshay Kumar

Listen to this article Have you heard? Akshay the unstoppable x 00:00

Akshay Kumar is undeterred by the underwhelming box-office performance of his recent outings. The actor, known for his work ethics, is gearing up for the release of Khel Khel Mein on August 15. What makes director Mudassar Aziz’s comedy an interesting watch is Akki’s success rate in the genre. Akshay has often taken questions about doing four-five films in a year on the chin, and it was no different during the launch of the Khel Khel Mein trailer either. Mincing no words, he reiterated, “I will keep working; no matter who says what, I will wake up every day and do my job. Whatever I earn, it is on my terms. I have never asked anything from anyone till date.” That’s the never-say-die spirit we love

ADVERTISEMENT

Hair cut? No way!

Actors can go to any length for a role. So can Janhvi Kapoor, except when it is about cutting her tresses. When Janhvi was asked to share one thing she would never do for a role, she said that she would never go bald or cut her hair short, even if it was for a life-changing opportunity. “I have dislocated my shoulder, bled, broken bones, put myself through trauma and torture, but going bald is something I refuse to do,” said Janhvi. Talking about her latest film, Ulajh, the actor revealed, “Sudhanshu [Saria, director] wanted me to cut my hair short, and it was my biggest fight with him. Because I remember, when I cut my hair for Dhadak, my mom yelled at me a lot. Every third day, she’d oil my hair and massage my head. She was proud of my hair. So, I will not cut it.”

In debt

Buoyed by the success of Munjya and Maharaj, Sharvari is excited about her Independence Day offering, Vedaa, also starring John Abraham. Pleased with the response to the trailer, she says, “People are loving is my director Nikkhil Advani’s vision for Vedaa.” Sharvari says she doesn’t want to let the filmmaker down because he backed her when no one did after her debut, Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021), didn’t fare well. The actor says, “I’m hugely thankful to Nikkhil Advani sir for his faith to give me a role like Vedaa when just a couple of people were backing me in the industry. That is a debt I will never be able to pay back.”

Judging once more

Nora Fatehi has been announced as the special judge and guest for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’s (IFFM) annual dance competition. The actor will also be having a special fan screening of her last release, Madgaon Express. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the 11-day film festival that will kickstart on August 15. Honoured to be part of the jury, Nora said, “Dance is a universal language that brings people together, and I am thrilled to witness the incredible talent and passion of the participants. The IFFM celebrates the richness of Indian cinema and culture, and I am looking forward to being a part of this grand celebration.” The actor will soon be making her south debut opposite Varun Tej in Matka, followed by Be Happy with Abhishek Bachchan next month.