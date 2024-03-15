Have you heard? According to some reports, Amitabh Bachchan was subsequently discharged. However, other sources claimed that there was no news on his discharge.

Vidya Balan

Amitabh Bachchan was reportedly admitted to Kokilaben Hospital where he underwent angioplasty. According to some reports, Bachchan was subsequently discharged. However, other sources claimed that there was no news on his discharge. Bachchan took to X to share, “In gratitude ever (sic).” On his blog, he added, “Ever in gratitude for all your prayers and love. Ever in gratitude for the grace of your affection. Ever in gratitude for your continuity, love and more later (sic).”

Madhubala back on screen

A biopic on the life and legacy of late veteran star Madhubala has been announced. The studio has signed Jasmeet K Reen, who directed her debut feature film Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt. The studio is developing the cinematic journey and the challenges she confronted as a woman navigating the complexities of the entertainment industry during her era. Madhubala’s sister Madhur Brij Bhushan is a co-producer. Details about who will play the titular role are still under wraps.

Celebrating women in cinema

From Nargis Dutt’s Mother India, to Alia Bhatt’s Sehmat in Raazi, a day-long exhibition paid homage to some of the most influential female characters in Hindi cinema. The exhibition, called Vihangama: Women in Cinema, was held at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. It showcased the posters of 15 women-oriented films. The posters of the movies that were displayed were, Mother India (1957), Bandini (1963), Aandhi (1975), Tapasya (1976), Umrao Jaan (1981), Razia Sultan (1983), Cocktail (2012), and Mom (2017) among others. The exhibition was followed by a panel discussion on the place of women in cinema. The conversations highlighted that the roles of female artistes in films from the ’80s and ’90s were significant and progressive, and that since the 2000s, women have been depicted more realistically.

In 10 years

National Award-winning actor Kalki Koechlin revealed that she wants to be remembered as “relevant” 10 years down the line. Speaking on the sidelines of a fashion event, she said of working on films that have been portrayed with the female gaze, “Most of the directors I have worked with in the last seven years have been women, and [they have] a different perspective.”

Love at first sight?

Pratik Gandhi takes a detour into the realm of romance for the first time with Do Aur Do Pyaar, which sees him pair up with Vidya Balan for the first time. The actor has said that his commitment to the project was as swift as love at first sight. Gandhi said, “After Scam 1992, I was inundated with dramas and biopics, so I was looking to do something different. We are all romantics, contrary to our screen image. I fell in love with the film and its world on reading it, and I said yes immediately.”

Back to action

Following his act in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor is back to flaunting his athletic prowess with his next action film, Deva. The new schedule of the film unfolds in Mumbai, and also includes Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role. Both Kapoor and Gulati will be seen pulling off high-octane action sequences. Kapoor confirmed the development with a social media post.

Manoj’s 100th up for release

Manoj Bajpayee’s first look from his film, Bhaiyya Ji was unveiled yesterday. The actor’s 100th film is set to release on May 24, and is touted as an “intense action, gripping revenge drama”. Bajpayee had previously said of his film, “I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyya ji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. It is a thorough mainstream entertainer.” Bajpayee unveiled the look online on his social media handle.