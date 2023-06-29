Have you heard? Another biopic for Rajkummar

About six years ago, Rajkummar Rao wowed critics and audiences alike with his portrayal of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in director Pulkit’s web series, 'Bose: Dead/Alive'. Now, news is that the actor is looking to bring the story of Bhagat Singh to the screen

About six years ago, Rajkummar Rao wowed critics and audiences alike with his portrayal of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in director Pulkit’s web series, 'Bose: Dead/Alive'. Now, news is that the actor is looking to bring the story of Bhagat Singh to the screen. While the names of his collaborators are being kept under wraps for now, we hear the makers are keen to narrate the story of the revolutionary freedom fighter in the form of a series, rather than concising it into a movie. Raj himself is eager to essay the young martyr on screen and is closely involved with the developments. The writing team is in the midst of extensive research, and is likely to complete writing it by early next year. So, the show can only be expected to go on floors around mid-2024. Meanwhile, Raj is scheduled to start shooting for 'Stree 2' next month with Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan in an extended special appearance.

Discovering new talent

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is set to return as the judge on the reality television show, 'India’s Got Talent'. “India is racing ahead to become a force to be reckoned with, backed by a talent pool which is making its mark on a global level, proof being our talent being unique and outstanding on even 'America’s Got Talent',” she says. Ecstatic to reunite with co-judges Kirron Kher and Badshah for the 10th season of the show, she adds, “I cannot wait to discover unique and awe-inspiring talents along with my co-judges, Kirron ma’am and Badshah.”

Teaser time

The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan' is set to release next month. The actor-producer and director Atlee are planning a grand event in Chennai where a special guest will unveil the first dekko of the big-screen masala entertainer. Depending on the availability of the yet-undisclosed khaas mehmaan, SRK and Atlee will decide on the date between July 7 and July 15. The teaser will kickstart the two-month promotional campaign of the action entertainer that also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Vijay Sethupani, besides Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. They will follow it up with songs and the trailer in the run-up to its September 7 release.

Asin clarifies separation rumours

Asin, who was last seen in 'All Is Well' (2015), probably didn’t know the after-effects of deleting pictures with businessman-husband Rahul Sharma from social media. Predictably, reports were rife about their separation. Calling them “baseless”, the actor wrote, “In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast, [I] came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless ‘news’.” Asin concluded her post, saying, “Disappointed to have wasted five minutes of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this! Have a great day you guys.”

Courting controversy

Vijay’s upcoming film Leo with director Lokesh Kanagaraj has landed in trouble. The makers are being accused of promoting smoking and drugs though a scene in the song 'Naa ready', a glimpse of which was released recently. The clip features the Tamil superstar smoking a cigarette while dancing to the pacy number. Chennai-based social activist Selvam has filed a police complaint against Vijay and the film under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPSA) for the same. Following the backlash, the actor and the film’s team have added a smoking disclaimer in the song, to avoid any further criticism.

Kept in the dark?

Uh oh. It appears that Sonam K Ahuja is not too pleased with her film, 'Blind', releasing directly on OTT. The actor, who shot the Hindi adaptation of the Korean crime thriller of the same name during the pandemic in London, was apparently not informed that Shome Makhija’s directorial venture would bypass the cinemas. While rumours had been rife about the makers being in talks with international streaming platforms for the release, she believed it would play on the big screen. The OTT development has reportedly come as a shock to Sonam. So much so that she hasn’t shared anything about the film on her social media in recent times.

Certification denied

The makers of '72 Hoorain' are upset that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused to certify the film’s trailer. Helmed by National Award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the movie, which addresses the repercussions of violent extremism, features Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in lead roles. Ashoke Pandit, co-producer of the film, expressed shock that the Censor Board rejected the trailer despite clearing the film.

He said, “The trailer carries the same essence of the movie.” He added that they will take the matter to higher authorities and request the I&B ministry to intervene in the matter and question the CBFC. “The trailer is poised to give a powerful glimpse into a gripping narrative of what goes on in the dark world of terrorism and intense brainwashing of terrorists,” he reiterated.