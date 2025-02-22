Anubhav Sinha is set to direct a new courtroom drama starring Taapsee Pannu, marking their third collaboration after Mulk (2018) and Thappad (2020).

Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha

Have you heard? Anubhav Sinha to collaborate with Taapsee Pannu again; Ram Gopal Verma was unimpressed with Mohanlal

Third time’s a charm

Anubhav Sinha is set to direct a new courtroom drama starring Taapsee Pannu, marking their third collaboration after Mulk (2018) and Thappad (2020). The film, which apparently tackles hard-hitting social issues, is expected to deliver a thought-provoking message and promises fearless storytelling. The ensemble cast includes Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra, with production set to begin in April in Delhi.

A deserving apology

Sanya Malhotra and Kanwaljit Singh in Mrs

Sanya Malhotra’s film Mrs is receiving a lot of love for tackling important societal issues. Kanwaljit Singh, who plays her father-in-law in the movie, recently said that he was taken aback by his character’s patriarchal behavior. He said that he felt so “disgusted” seeing himself behaving so badly with her that he “instantly went to Sanya and said sorry.” Kanwaljit also said that he re-watched the film and it made him realise the impact of his role.

RGV not impressed

Ram Gopal Varma and Mohanlal

Ram Gopal Varma, known for his candid views, revealed a surprising anecdote about working with Mohanlal on Company (2002). RGV admitted that he wasn’t initially impressed with the Malayalam star’s acting skills. He said that he requested multiple takes from the actor because he was not happy with the actor’s performance at first as “Mohanlal wasn’t acting the way he envisioned.” However, the filmmaker admitted that he then discovered that the actor’s first take was the best. The director said that he now feels that Mohanlal is a “very instinctive actor.”

Daya, darwaza tod do

(From left) Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava in CID

Popular TV show, CID, is back in a new avatar! The second season of the hit crime thriller, starring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava is all set to stream on Netflix. The show’s announcement video featured the iconic dialogue, “Daya, darwaza tod do,” serving nostalgia to its viewers. The new web show will have 18 fresh episodes in total. While it is debuting on OTT, it will also continue to be aired on Sony TV.

No intervals please

Anurag Kashyap has often expressed his love for watching movies in cinemas. However, he recently admitted that he is not enjoying watching movies in theatres these days. He said that he prefers attending film festivals for an “uninterrupted experience” instead. The director expressed “frustration” with cinema-goers who take breaks during intervals, saying it “destroys” his movie-watching experience.