Have you heard? Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s big land purchase

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

After Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone bought a bungalow in Alibaug last month, Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli have acquired an expansive land parcel in a nearby village. Reportedly, Virushka, as the couple is known, has purchased two adjacent plots, in the recent days. While one plot measures about 2.54 acres, the other is about 4.91 acres; and the two collectively amount a sprawling 7.45 acres. Reportedly, they paid about Rs 1.15 crore stamp duty on the total land for which they have paid Rs. 19.24 crore. Interestingly, Virat’s brother Vikas Kohli signed the documents on the Indian cricket captain’s behalf. Talk is that Virat and Anushka are planning to build a farmhouse here, which will serve as their holiday home near Mumbai. Incidentally, earlier this week, the ace cricketer made news for leasing the compound of the late legend Kishore Kumar’s bungalow for a high-grade restaurant. Work on the restaurant is already underway and doors are slated to open later this month.

Game over?

Buoyed by the glowing response garnered by Madhuri Dixit-Nene’s debut web series, The Fame Game, the makers were contemplating starting the second season later this year. However, rumours are rife that the show is missing from the catalogue of Netflix, which streamed the show. It is being insinuated that with more filmmakers and content creators looking to showcase their work in the digital arena, the OTT giant is getting a wider variety of options to pick from. Sources say that considering the success of Madhuri-led The Fame Game, it was a foregone conclusion that Netflix would be game for an encore. While the reasons haven’t been revealed yet, hopefully, in the coming weeks, we will know whether the game begins again or is it over for good.

Sush roots for Rajeev-Charu

After their marriage hit rough seas a few months ago, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have together decided to give it another shot. Sharing a picture with their daughter on social media, the couple shared that while they were considering divorce, they have decided to work on their marriage. They wrote, “We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter Ziana and we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing and happiness is our number one priority.” The couple signed off thanking their friends and followers for their support and blessing Ziana with love. Rajeev’s sister, Sushmita Sen commented, “I am so happy for all three of you! Dugga Dugga Shona!” Charu replied to her saying, “Thank you didi, love you loads.”

A special one-day offer

September 16 is being observed as National Cinema Day. To mark the occasion, the Multiplexes Association of India (MAI) has announced that theatres across India will celebrate the day with an admission price of Rs. 75. So thanks to the special day, ticket prices, which have been unreasonably high, will be priced Rs. 75, in whichever part of the country you may be watching a movie. Consequently, Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi fantasy, 'BrahmÄstra: Part One — Shiva', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, will also be accessible to cinegoers at this discounted price.

Ad-libbing with Shah Rukh and Vicky

Over eight years since 'Happy New Year' (2014), Farah Khan may not have made another movie with Shah Rukh Khan. But that doesn’t mean they’re not collaborating again. In fact, the director is currently shooting a commercial for an electronics brand with her favourite Khan, in Film City. Interestingly, for an ad Farah directed last year, Gauri Khan also featured with her superstar husband. That’s not all. We hear that Farah even picturised a song on SRK and Deepika Padukone for 'Jawan' in Chennai recently.

On the other hand, Shashank Khaitan is shooting an ad with Vicky Kaushal. The two have previously collaborated on 'Bhoot: Part — One: The Haunted Ship' (2020), on which Shashank was a producer. He has directed Vicky in Govinda Naam Mera, which is slated to release directly on an OTT platform soon. While the actor has begun working on his next, Sam Bahadur, under Meghna Gulzar’s direction, Shashank’s 'Screw Dheela' with Tiger Shroff and 'Bedhadak' have been deferred to 2023.

Ankur goes all bad in his next

Ankur Bhatia, who earned praise for his performance in Sushmita Sen-led web series, 'Aarya', is excited about his next venture, 'Bloody Daddy'. Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial venture sees Ankur playing a negative role. He not only sports a different look, but has also performed several action sequences, including a face-off with lead actor Shahid Kapoor in the thriller. An official remake of the remake of the 2011 French noir thriller, Nuit Blanche, Bloody Daddy stars Shahid as a cop who is on a trail of the drug mafia. The film is slated to release directly on OTT later this year.

Missing the festival

Booking a holiday in advance for a film release can have its disadvantages too, especially if the plans have to be changed. Ask the makers of the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual, Gold, who were keen to present the Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara-starrer to cinegoers on September 8 on the occasion of Onam. Sharing the news on social media, director Alphonse Puthren tweeted, “Due to work delay on our side, Gold will be releasing one week after Onam. Please forgive us for the delay caused. Hoping to compensate this delay through our work when the film releases.” Prithrivraj’s latest offering unravels a series of incidents that occur within four days of his character’s purchase of a new car due to a marriage alliance that is almost fixed.

