Have you heard? Taking no chances

Interestingly, Puri was first planning to make JGM with Mahesh Babu and had even announced it

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh

It appears that the debacle of Liger has hit filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and his lead actor, Vijay Deverakonda quite hard. So much so that they are not taking any chances with their next collaboration, Jana Gana Mana (JGM). While the duo are slated to head to Morocco later this month for a two-and-a-half-month schedule, sources claim they are revisiting the screenplay. Apparently, the idea is to focus more on the content and the narrative than the larger-than-life heroism of the protagonist. If that’s not enough, the director is also said to be reworking the budget to cut down unnecessary costs. Talk in Tollywood is that both Puri and Vijay are compensating the losses of distributors and exhibitors with their remuneration. Interestingly, Puri was first planning to make JGM with Mahesh Babu and had even announced it. However, the two had a fall-out. It was during the making of Liger that the filmmaker discussed the subject with Vijay, who agreed to come on board.

A biopic for Sushmita next

Sushmita Sen seems to be in an exciting phase of her career. Having garnered acclaim for her performance in the web series Aarya, the actor has signed a biopic next. The subject of the yet-untitled project is being closely guarded, but we hear the producers have acquired the rights to tell a powerful story featuring the actor in a never-seen-before avatar with multiple shades. Pre-production is under way and shooting is slated to start later this year.

Short takes

Even as Rajkumar Hirani gears up for the next schedule of Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan, the filmmaker recently shot an ad with Akshay Kumar. Reportedly, the duo filmed the commercial at Film City a couple of days before the Raksha Bandhan actor headed to London for his annual family holiday. The two got along like a house on fire, and the Sanju director was impressed with the Cuttputlli actor’s quick takes. Interestingly, six years ago, Hirani and Akki first teamed up for the Jaan Bachao health campaign. The actor was the ambassador for the campaign directed by the filmmaker.

What a blunder!

Thanks to Tiger Shroff, actors like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sonam K Ahuja can be given the benefit of doubt for not knowing who the President of the country is or not being too well-versed with current affairs. The Heropanti 2 actor’s response to a query in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan resulted in the show host’s jaw hitting the floor. When asked which female actor had played Amitabh Bachchan’s mother and also his lover on screen, Tiger answered, “Rekha ma’am.” An aghast Karan Johar took a couple of moments to recover from the shock. “What? She never… played his mother,” he said, adding that the correct answer was Waheeda Rahman and Rakhee. Really now!

A new direction

Kunal Kemmu is all set to make a new beginning. Having started as a child actor with Sir and Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke (1993), and essayed a variety of roles in nearly three decades since then, he is gearing up for his directorial debut. Titled Madgaon Express, the film will be backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Sharing the news on social media, Kunal wrote, “It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream, which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen.” He also thanked Farhan and Ritesh for believing in his script and vision, and partnering with him “on this exciting journey in the world of cinema.”

Aparshakti’s sporting encounters

Aparshakti Khurana, who is gearing up for the release of Dhokha — Round D Corner, is an avid sports enthusiast. While he was a part of the Haryana U-19 cricket team in the past, these days he also plays for the All Stars Football Club. So, it’s not surprising that when he was offered to host Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, he grabbed it. “Sports have been an integral part of my life, right from childhood. It does not just help in physical health but also helps develop one’s mental strategy,” he beams. Aparshakti adds, “It is important that we support homegrown sports and take them to new heights and build a great audience base for them. We must take pride in our culture and homegrown sports such as these are part of the community at large.”

Remembering Sushant

A heart-warming tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput got Ankita Lokhande-Jain teary-eyed during the Pavitra Rishta Special episode of DID Super Moms. After Sadhna and choreographer Bharat’s special act dedicated to Sushant, an emotional Ankita said, “The day, Sushant left us, we have all remembered him more. I am very proud of the work he has done. He has put in a lot more effort than anyone else I’ve seen in my entire life. In the beginning, I had no idea what acting was all about. It would not have been possible for me to be what I am today without Sushant, he was my guru. I wish him happiness wherever he is, God bless him.”

That’s a confirmation

For a while now, it has been reported that Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming release, BrahmÄstra: Part One — Shiva. Director Ayan Mukerji has been non-committal about it, even after netizens pointed out a scene featuring King Khan in the sci-fi fantasy’s trailer. However, Mouni Roy recently confirmed the reports. “My character is obviously derived from one of the fantasy fictions that is Ayan’s brainchild. But also, when you are working with people like Ranbir, Alia, [Amitabh] Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, you know why they are where they are. Shah Rukh sir also plays a guest appearance,” she has been quoted as saying. Hopefully, the film’s team will stop beating around the bush now.

