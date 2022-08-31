Have you heard? Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal ad it up

Details of the shoot are being kept under wraps as the brand custodians are keen to make a big splash with their announcement soon

Vicky Kaushal with wife Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot last December, will soon be seen sharing screen space together. Having never collaborated before, the two have teamed up for an ad, though many of us would love to see them romancing in a movie. We hear the couple shot the commercial on a closed set in Mehboob Studios, Bandra, on Sunday. Details of the shoot are being kept under wraps as the brand custodians are keen to make a big splash with their announcement soon. Nonetheless, this makes Vick-Kat the newest couple to do a commercial together, after Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli.

The transformer

Now that the teaser of his upcoming release, Vikram Vedha, is out and garnering praise, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his next. The actor is slated to begin filming Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone in November. Given the never-seen-before action that he will be performing in the thriller, Duggu has allotted the next three months for his transformation and set November 9 as the deadline to achieve the required fitness for his character. Known to mentally and physically adapt to any role he essays on screen, the actor ensures that he undergoes the necessary transition with due diligence and drive. At a recent event, he spoke about his prep. He shared, “I’m preparing for my role in Fighter, which is my next film. It’s about a 12-week transformation that I always follow. So on November 9, I should be looking leaner than what I look right now.”

Table for two

It’s not without reason that Bollywood and cricket are known to have a strong affinity. Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted dining with cricketer Shubham Gill at a Bandra restobar. Not surprisingly, their picture from the dinner date soon went viral on social media and sparked off a series of memes. One user commented, ‘Woh Sara nahin toh yeh Sara sahi,” since the cricketer was reportedly dating Sara Tendulkar earlier. Incidentally, Khan’s grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore is wife to the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was the youngest captain of India at the time.

Courting controversy

Akshay Kumar’s Diwali release, Ram Setu, has run into a legal hurdle. Former Rajya Sabha MP Subramaniam Swamy has sent a legal notice to the actor and producers, alleging distortion of facts about Ram Setu. The notice cites the Supreme Court’s August 31, 2007 order staying any plan to demolish or damage the Rama Setu. It states: “Court proceedings are an integral part of saving the Ram Setu being demolished by previous governments and if the same is being picturised in the addressee’s film, then my client has contributed in the film vide the court proceedings initiated and my client is bound to be recognised for the same with correct picturisation of original facts and the original petitioner’s name used anywhere in the film.” In Abhishek Sharma’s directorial venture, Akshay plays an archaeologist on an expedition to find out whether Ram Setu was a myth or reality.

Action time for Ajith

Ajith Kumar will head to Bangkok around mid-September for a three-week spell of his next, tentatively titled AK61. Set against the backdrop of a bank heist, H Vinoth’s directorial venture has the south superstar essaying a grey character, for which he is sporting an equally grey look. The director and his technical team are slated to leave for the Thai capital later this week, to prep for the extensive action sequences that have been lined up. The Bangkok schedule will see the wrap-up of the movie, most of which has been shot on sets built in studios in Chennai and Hyderabad. Contrary to rumours, the action thriller is not releasing this Diwali. The makers are expected to announce the release date after wrapping up the shoot early October.

Ram shelves his next

Talk in Tollywood is that Ram Charan has shelved his next film. The actor, who is currently working on the tentatively-titled RC15 with director S Shankar, was to begin his next with Gowtam Tinnanuri (of Jersey fame) early next year. However, the collaboration, which was announced some months ago, has been called off. Sources say Ram wasn’t too pleased with Gowtam’s screenplay and has conveyed his inability to go ahead with it. Since the actor is committed to the production house, they will source an appropriate script and suitable director for their collaboration. Gowtam is expected to work on a new script after a short break.

Preparing for Diwali

Having wrapped up Bholaa in Hyderabad, Ajay Devgn is back in town. After a day’s break, the actor-filmmaker will be getting together with producer Ashok Thakeria and director Indra Kumar to finalise the marketing and promotion of their upcoming Diwali offering, Thank God. The slice-of-life comedy also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. While the three actors are scheduled to do a photoshoot for the posters, Ajay, who doubles up as a producer, will also be involved in cutting the teasers, trailers and other promotional material. For someone who comes up with something new with every film, let’s see what he has up his sleeve, this time around.

