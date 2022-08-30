Have you heard? At long last… 

John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill to star in Sajid Khan's next

Nora Fatehi, Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham

After considerable delay, John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh’s collaboration is finally set to roll. In the news for over a year, the film, titled '100%', is now slated to go on floors in early 2023. Helmed by Sajid Khan, the entertainer promises to be a joyride with a generous dose of comedy, action and chaos. Also starring Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill, this Amar Butala and Bhushan Kumar production is set against the backdrop of the big fat Indian wedding and the crazy world of spies. Interestingly, this movie sees John and Riteish reunite over a decade since 'Housefull 2'. The only other time the two actors have shared credits is when Riteish lent his voice as a caller in John’s 2010 rom-com, 'Jhootha Hi Sahi'. Incidentally, both actors share the same birthdate, December 17, with the hunky actor being six years older. In keeping with their new film being a family entertainer, the makers have booked Diwali 2023 for its date with cinemas.

Not his taste

Thanks to Akshay Kumar, no actor wants to endorse any brand or product that would hamper their goody-two-shoes image in public sphere. Kartik Aaryan is the latest to pass up a pan masala endorsement. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor refused to be swayed by the fat Rs 9 crore fee for a year-long ambassadorship. He reportedly declined, citing it doesn’t align with his image of being the youth’s role model. A source reveals, “Kartik felt the fat cheque is no match for the backlash that comes with being associated with such surrogate advertising. Not to forget, losing peace of mind when faced with flak for being a bad influence on the youth who idolise him for making a place for himself in the industry despite being an outsider.” True that.

Don’t start yet

Having been away from cinemas for about four years since 'Zero' (2018), Shah Rukh Khan has a hat-trick of releases in 2023, starting with 'Pathaan' arriving on Republic Day. Even as he is scheduled to complete Jawan and Dunki in the next few months, the actor is said to have begun reading scripts for his next lot of films. While he was said to be in talks with Farhan Akhtar for 'Don 3', rumour has it that it may not happen so soon. Buzz is that SRK wasn’t too convinced with the draft of the third instalment of the 'Don' franchise. Sources say that both the actor and filmmaker are certain that considering the popularity the franchise enjoys, it would be better to begin it when they are both confident of the narrative. Farhan is said to have gone back to reworking the screenplay, optimistic of cracking it soon.

Money matters

Following reports of 'Screw Dheela' being put on hold, producer Karan Johar clarified that Shashank Khaitan’s directorial venture is rescheduled due to Tiger Shroff’s commitment to 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. However, rumours are rife that studios found the nearly Rs 150-crore budget a risky gamble. Apparently, Tiger was signed on for Rs 35 crore. But considering the market situation and the debacle of his last, 'Heropanti 2', the production house sought to renegotiate the action hero’s fee to Rs 20 crore. Sources say that the actor declined, saying that one flop can’t affect his position so drastically. As a result of this stalemate, the makers have decided to hold on till early next year, hoping for things to improve.

A social media break

It has been a month since Samantha shared any post on social media. It turns out that she has taken a break to focus on her work and herself. The actor has been preparing for director duo Raj-DK’s Indian version of Russo Brothers’ 'Citadel', which rolls early October. It marks her second collaboration with the director duo, after the hit series, The Family Man 2, in which she played the antagonist. Since her character in Citadel has several action scenes, Sam has also been training in martial arts as part of her prep. Meanwhile, the actor is likely to return to social media in the coming weeks to announce her upcoming film.

Thrilling times ahead

Come November, Shahid Kapoor will begin shooting for a new film. This time around, he is collaborating with Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews. Reportedly, the project is being backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur, with whom the actor’s brother Ishaan Khatter recently collaborated on Pippa. Sasha and Siddharth, who have reportedly been discussing several subjects over the last few months, are said to have finally settled on a taut action thriller. What makes it interesting is that Shahid has not played this kind of a character before. Rosshan, who makes his Bollywood debut with this yet-untitled film, is said to have begun pre-production. The movie will be extensively shot in real locations in Mumbai, save for some critical sequences which will be filmed on a set in a city studio.

Daughter on their mind

Bipasha Basu, who is expecting her first child with Karan Singh Grover, recently revealed that they always wanted a daughter. “From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby,” she has been quoted as saying.

