Trolls blame Samantha Ruth Prabhu for rumours on Naga Chaitanya's relationship, actress reacts

Updated on: 22 June,2022 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

She asked the media to move on, stating that the parties engaged in the rumours had plainly moved on as well

Trolls blame Samantha Ruth Prabhu for rumours on Naga Chaitanya's relationship, actress reacts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya


The Internet is abuzz with rumours of Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala of Made in Heaven fame, who has done a handful of Telugu films. Nameless keyboard activists aka trolls began claiming that such rumours about Chaitanya were spread by ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s PR team to smear the actor’s image.

Samantha, who came across a ridiculous write-up about the same, was enraged and dispatched the trolls in style. She asked the media to move on, stating that the parties engaged in the rumours had plainly moved on as well. “Rumours on girl — Must be true! Rumours on boy — Planted by girl! Grow up guys. Parties involved have clearly moved on. You should move on too. Concentrate on your work, on your families, move on (sic).” Samantha cited an article uploaded by a Twitter handle that alleged her involvement in the matter.




"Rumours on girl - Must be true!! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl!! Grow up guys. Parties involved have clearly moved on. you should move on too!! Concentrate on your work, on your families, move on!!", Samantha cited an article uploaded by a Twitter handle that alleged her involvement in the matter.


