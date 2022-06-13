Breaking News
Madhuri Dixit slays in all denim outfit

Updated on: 13 June,2022 12:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

On Sunday, she took to Instagram and dropped a string of pictures of her denim look

Madhuri Dixit slays in all denim outfit

Madhuri Dixit Nene/Picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


Denim never goes out of style. Seems like actor Madhuri Dixit Nene also loves denim outfits. On Sunday, she took to Instagram and dropped a string of pictures of her denim look. In the image, she is seen wearing grey denim pants paired with a matching denim jacket and a white t-shirt. For the glam, she opted for minimal make-up and kept her hair open.

She elevated her whole look by donning a pair of black block heels. "It's a denim day. Denim or dayumm. #Sunday #SundayMood #Denim #DenimOnDenim," Madhuri captioned the post. Madhuri's denim look has garnered a lot of likes and comments. "Rocking," a social media user commented. "How beautiful," another one wrote.




 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)


