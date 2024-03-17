Buzz is that all is not well between Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix

Buzz is that all is not well between Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix. The production house, founded by Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh had delivered acclaimed films and web series like Bulbul, Qala, Mai: A Mother’s Rage and Kohrra on the streaming giant. However, Anushka’s Chakda Xpress, based on celebrated Indian women’s cricket icon, Jhulan Goswami, and Triptii Dimri and Vijay Varma-starrer Afghani Snow, were missing from the OTT platform’s slate for 2024. Reports are rife that Karnesh, who was solely entrusted the reins of the production house by Anushka, and the streaming giant have fallen out due to creative differences and budgetary problems. While the Netflix link leading to the placeholder card for Anushka’s Jhulan biopic is reportedly not working any more, and the post-production of Afghaani Snow has abruptly been halted. It is being said that Karnesh will have to repurchase these two projects from the OTT giant to release them on another platform.

More thrills and chills

Ajay Devgn seems to be pleased with the response his latest offering, Shaitaan, is garnering in cinemas. Buoyed by the audience feedback to the Vikas Bahl-directed horror thriller and the trailer of his upcoming Eid release, Maidaan, the actor-filmmaker is teaming up with writers Saiwyn Quadras and Aamil Keeyan Khan for his next production, Maa. The emotional thriller stars Ajay’s actor-wife Kajol as the protagonist. While Saiwyn has written the story and screenplay for this supernatural thriller, Aamil has penned the dialogue. Chhorii director Vishal Furia is helming the supernatural thriller, the first schedule of which is currently underway in the city. Later this month, the cast and crew will head to Kolkata for a long schedule. Vishal is set to wrap up the shoot in May. Maa will be Kajol’s second release this year, besides Karan Johar’s Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Bebo as you like her

Following the success of her maiden OTT venture, Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set for the release of Crew. The Rajesh Krishnan directorial venture sees the feisty actor team up with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Talking about her character in the crime comedy, the actor says, “Crew is the kind of film my fans will enjoy. They will get to see the Bebo they love and want to see again.” Excited about the movie, she added, “It’s a lighthearted and fun film. I think it is a perfect follow-up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Jaane Jaan.”

Abhi’s next with Shoojit

Three years after his much-acclaimed Sardar Udham with Vicky Kaushal, director Shoojit Sircar has announced that his next film will release in 2024. This time around, the filmmaker is teaming up with Abhishek Bachchan for an emotional slice-of-life movie. “I have always tried to experiment with different genres. My next will take you into an ordinary man’s life and his extraordinary journey and make you smile with him,” he reportedly said.