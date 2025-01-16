All We Imagine as Light to Monkey Man, check out films set in India nominated for BAFTAs 2025; G5A’s Cinema House has unveiled a retrospective that honours Mani Ratnam’s four decades of storytelling

Monkey Man; All We Imagine as Light and Santosh

Films set in India at the BAFTAs

Nomination season isn’t over yet for Payal Kapadia, whose film, All We Imagine as Light, which has been winning accolades the world over, has bagged a nod at the upcoming BAFTAs. Kapadia’s film will compete against Emilia Perez, I’m Still Here, Kneecap, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig for the Best Film Not In The English Language title. Dev Patel’s Monkey Man, and Sandhya Suri’s Santosh, set in rural north India, have also made the BAFTA cut. Patel earns a nomination for Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer, a category in which Suri has also bagged a nomination. Recently, Kapadia headed to the Golden Globes, where her movie—featuring Kani Kusruti, and Divya Prabha—had bagged two nominations.

Hindi, not a barrier

A significant number of young actors struggle to establish their grasp on the Hindi language in their Bollywood debut movies, but that’s not a concern that bothers Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman, and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. Set to make their debut with Azaad, which releases tomorrow, the duo was asked about their fluency in Hindi. Rasha responded, stating, “My mother talks in Hindi only at home.” Aaman added, “The industry that we are trying to work in, its main language is Hindi. So, if we don’t know the language, it is not a good thing. We were unaware that we knew Hindi so well.”

The Mahakumbh story

Filmmaker-producer Subhash Ghai’s new documentary Kumbh—The Power Bank highlights the interplay of science and mythology in the Mahakumbh. Prayagraj is currently hosting the Mahakumbh as seers from across the globe visit the auspicious event. The documentary features Sadhguru, and is an exploration of one of Hinduism’s spiritual journeys. “Through this documentary, I wanted to highlight the fascinating interplay of science and mythology in the Mahakumbh, showcasing how this sacred event is not just a celebration of faith but also a reflection of our cultural and cosmic heritage”.

For the good of cine workers

Union body The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a meeting to highlight the grievances of “workers, technicians, junior artistes, and artistes” of the Hindi film industry. In the letter, sent on January 11, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta shared, “These individuals form the foundation of India’s entertainment industry, which contributes significantly to the country’s economy and cultural influence. However, despite their contributions, they are subjected to exploitation, poor working conditions, and a lack of social and economic protections. We seek your intervention to address these challenges and propose structural reforms.”

Celebrating his guru

Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer AR Rahman is set to pay an ode to Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan in the upcoming edition of the musical event, Haazri. The event will be held tomorrow at a cultural centre in Bandra Kurla Complex. It will witness a confluence of devotion, music, and legacy, bringing together luminaries to celebrate the timeless spirit of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan on his fourth death anniversary. AR Rahman’s live performance includes soulful Sufi melodies, paying homage to his beloved Guru.

Four decades of Mani Ratnam

G5A’s Cinema House has unveiled a retrospective that honours Mani Ratnam’s four decades of storytelling. The three-day retrospective, which will be held from January 24 to 26, has been co-curated by filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar. It will offer an intimate glimpse into the master director’s visual storytelling through the distinctive vision of his cinematographers. This retrospective spans his remarkable journey across five languages and 28 films, featuring seven of his most influential works. Nambiar shares, “As a curator, bringing these masterpieces together is my humble way of honouring a visionary who taught us that cinema is not just about telling stories, but about touching hearts.” Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani is also presenting the retrospective.