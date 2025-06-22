Legendary actor Dharmendra, 89, marked World Yoga Day 2025 on Saturday with a serene yoga session at his Lonavala farmhouse. Anupam Kher rolled out his mat at Times Square, New York, calling yoga a vital message for both physical and mental health

Legendary actor Dharmendra, 89, marked World Yoga Day 2025 on Saturday with a serene yoga session at his Lonavala farmhouse. Performing anulom vilom and pranayam, he urged, “Yoga sabhi ko karna chahiye, for a healthy life,” promoting daily yoga for all age groups with his signature calm and charm. Across the globe, Anupam Kher rolled out his mat at Times Square, New York, calling yoga a vital message for both physical and mental health. Back in Delhi, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani joined the Fit India Movement. Urging fans to kickstart their fitness journey, Rakul said, “It is an honour to be part of this journey. We hope to inspire more people to embrace fitness and yoga in their daily lives. You don’t need fancy gyms; it can start right at home.” Jackky added, “I was once 150 kg and lost 75 kg [by doing yoga and exercises].” Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a home routine video, emphasising the importance of balance. Not to be left out, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, and Hina Khan also dropped inspiring glimpses of their celebrations online by flexing both muscles and motivation.

Watching six movies a day



Ishaan Khatter in Cannes

Ishaan Khatter, who recently attended the Cannes Film Festival with his film Homebound, reflected on spending years learning through cinema rather than chasing instant fame. “Film festivals were my education,” he said. “For three years, I went to as many [screenings] as I could and watched as many films as possible. My record was six movies in one day.” Ishaan treated movies like textbooks, scribbling notes in dark halls like a diligent cinephile. Speaking about Cannes, he added, “Cannes is the place to be, it’s the holy grail… I always dreamed of going there with my own film.” For Ishaan, it was never about the red carpet; it was about arriving the old-school way — with quiet consistency.

Zooming in



(From left) Ankit Siwach and Kitu Gidwani in Madam Driver

Kitu Gidwani and Ankit Siwach’s Madam Driver, directed by Indrajit Nattoji, has been selected for the New York Indian Film Festival. Ankit says, “While I’m overwhelmed, I see this also as an opportunity to evolve. I play Hassan, who at one point, owns a company of his own with many cars, but now he’s in a low phase and looking for a job when he meets Devika, played by Kitu Gidwani ji. The film is about how she wants Hassan to teach her how to drive, and their lives are transformed through this journey.” He adds, “For me, the film has a strong message of feminism.”