An official statement said that, a major Yoga Day event took place at the Utsav Hall in Badhwar Park of south Mumbai, where Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway, led the yoga session along with senior railway officers and staff.

In line with the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, the event promoted the importance of yoga in achieving personal and planetary well-being. Pic/Western Railway

Western Railway officials on Saturday observed the International Day of Yoga 2025 with great enthusiasm on sidelines of their duty.

It said that joining him were Kshama Misra, President of the Western Railway Women Welfare Organisation (WRWWO), Principal Heads of Departments, WRWWO Executive Committee Members, and employees from various departments.

The yoga session followed the Common Yoga Protocol and was conducted by Dr. Jancy Shekar and her team, the statement said.

"A special yoga session was held at Mumbai Central Railway Station with RPF personnel performing asanas alongside the iconic Vande Bharat train," the officials said.

Another unique session took place at Virar Carshed, with participants performing yoga in front of an AC local suburban train, symbolising the balance between health and modern life.

According to a press release from Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, yoga sessions were also conducted across all six divisions of the zone. Railway staff and their families joined the celebrations, making it a truly inclusive event.

To spread awareness, Western Railway shared web cards on social media highlighting the benefits of yoga for a healthier lifestyle, a stronger immune system, and a more sustainable world.

Western Railway encourages all passengers and citizens to make yoga a part of their daily routine for improved physical and mental well-being, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy on Saturday joined the nation in celebrating the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with great spirit and dedication.

According to an official statement issued by the Defence PRO, this year’s flagship event, Yoga Sangam, took place at the scenic RK Beach in Visakhapatnam and was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from nearly 10,000 naval personnel, creating a grand atmosphere of unity and wellness, it said.

"The presence of Indian Naval warships at anchorage enhanced the picturesque setting made the session a visual delight. Their involvement also contributed towards setting a Guinness World Record for the largest single gathering for a yoga session," the official statement said.