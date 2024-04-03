Boney Kapoor, producer of Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan, says that stars do not guarantee box office success of films

Ajay Devgn

Listen to this article Have you heard? Stars don't guarantee success

The presence of a superstar in a movie does not guarantee box-office success, but ensures the saleability of the film beyond the theatrical domain, says producer Boney Kapoor. Kapoor, whose next, Ajay Devgn-led Maidaan, releases this month, says, “No superstar ensures a box-office success. The superstar can only assure a sense of the potential business a film could have. The rest is dependent on how the film is shaped. It basically boils down to the content.” The producer went on to heap praise on Devgn, asserting that he would enjoy a long-lasting career, like that of Amitabh Bachchan. “Ajay Devgn is one of the finest actors we have. He will continue to be a big star even in his 80s, like Amitabh Bachchan. We also have Anil [Kapoor] who has that kind of longevity,’’ he said, also counting the Khan trio—Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir—as stars who will enjoy a long career. “[But] Ajay stands out. He has done all types of films. He can mould himself into any character.”

Another venture

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is adding another name to her production slate with Barry Avrich’s new feature documentary, Born Hungry, a drama about a young Indian boy who finds himself abandoned by his family and goes on to become a celebrity chef. Chopra said she was moved by the protagonist’s journey, and bringing his story to screen was a no-brainer. “Aligning with stories and filmmakers that have the ability to move the audience by having a unique point of view is what we always look for. I was moved by [his] incredible story of resilience. It is a rendition of an extremely sensitive story,” she wrote online. Chopra had previously backed Nisha Pahuja’s To Kill a Tiger, based on an Indian rape survivor.

Playing the baddie

Akshay Oberoi, who was last seen in Fighter, will feature in the upcoming spy thriller, Two Zero One Four, starring Jackie Shroff. Directed by Shravan Tiwari, the Indian spy thriller was shot in locations including Mumbai, Kutch, and Russia. Oberoi, who plays a terrorist in the film, says, “This role is a departure from my previous ones, and presents a new challenge that I embrace.” Shroff plays an army officer in it.

Not cliched

Rahul Bose, who will be seen in the spy thriller, Berlin, says he has never “gone with the flow” in his career. “In the 50-odd films that I’ve done, there might be one that I regret doing, but the rest of them have pretty much been a function of choice. I keep saying, a career is not built with what you say yes to, but with what you say no to. I certainly go where my head and heart tell me to.”

Cinema’s place

Cinema alone can’t bring about a revolution, says actor Manoj Bajpayee, who described the art form as a tool to kick-start movements. The actor reflected on the role of films in society, stating, “Cinema can be a mirror of our time. Cinema can’t start movements. It can be part of the movement. Cinema can’t do anything alone. Every ruler has used cinema or art in their own way.” Citing the example of Amitabh Bachchan’s angry young man persona in the 1970s, Bajpayee said it emerged at a time when the country’s youth was struggling with unemployment and hopelessness. “They saw themselves in Amitabh Bachchan and watching those films helped them vent out [their emotions]. Similarly, when the time of romanticism came, there were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan,” he added.

An arm’s length

They may make for the best pair on the big screen, but Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan cannot be companions while heading to watch an IPL match. Chawla, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders team along with Khan, said, “When our team plays, we are all highly tense. It is not good to watch a match with him because when our team is not performing well, he vents out his anger at me. I tell him to tell that to the team and not me. So we are not the best people to watch the match with. The same goes for a lot of owners. They can all be seen sweating while their teams play.”

Remembering a hero

Via Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal not only pulled off one of his finest acting performances but also made this chapter of Indian history accessible for the masses to learn of. Kaushal, for whom the film is a prominent one on his resume, remembered the Field Marshal on his birth anniversary yesterday, and took to social media to share his picture. “Remembering the legend on his 110th birth anniversary,” he wrote. Sam Bahadur released in December last year and told the story of how the legendary soldier strengthened the army with his wit and decision-making abilities.