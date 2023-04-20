Have you heard? Can’t be Rowdy

Sidharth Malhotra declines Rowdy Rathore sequel offer, per report. Producers approached him to play the role of a rowdy cop

Sidharth Malhotra

Can’t be Rowdy...

Uh oh! Rumours are rife that Sidharth Malhotra has politely declined to lead the Rowdy Rathore sequel. mid-day had reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shabinaa Khan, the producers of Akshay Kumar’s 2012 hit, had approached the Mission Majnu actor to play the rowdy cop in the second instalment. Sources claim that Sid, who plays a police officer in Rohit Shetty’s maiden web series, Indian Police Force, decided to don the khaki uniform only for the director. Moreover, the actor didn’t want to jeopardise his chances of being a part of Rohit’s cop universe if the filmmaker finds him suitable for a role in his big-screen entertainers. So he courteously declined SLB and Shabinaa’s offer of playing the rowdy protagonist.

Salman, KJo to collaborate

It looks like over 25 years since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Salman Khan is set to team up with Karan Johar again. The actor, who played a small but crucial part in KJo’s directorial debut, is in talks to star in the latter’s next production venture. Interestingly, this Salman-KJo film is being planned as an Eid 2024 release. The two came close to collaborating for Shuddhi, in 2014. However, the ambitious film, to be helmed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame, was shelved. Though Salman’s film with KJo is still in the discussion stages, keep watching this space for regular updates. More so as the actor is keen to finalise his films for the next year.

Milking the success of Pathaan

There is no doubt that Salman Khan’s special appearance as the super spy Tiger was the high point of the espionage action thriller, and Shah Rukh Khan’s mammoth comeback, Pathaan. Now, the makes have released the theme music of Pathaan x Tiger, featuring the two Khans. The video also includes a chunk of their action-packed sequence from Siddharth Anand’s directorial venture that created frenzy amidst cinegoers. Already, the audiences are waiting in eager anticipation for Pathaan’s cameo in Tiger 3 and the next outing in the YRF spy universe that will reportedly see the two characters lock horns.

Is this Pari’s confirmation?

In the month since reports of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dating surfaced, he remained non-committal, and she has remained silent. But recently, when probed about the roka and impending shaadi, Parineeti said that there is a thin line between the media discussing her life and crossing the line by being too personal. She added, “I will clarify if there are any misconceptions. If it is not necessary to clarify, I won’t.”

New beginnings

mid-day had reported that Ajay Devgn would team up with nephew Aaman Devgan for his acting debut (Change of plans, January 8). Now, we hear that shooting for the yet-untitled action drama has begun. Director Abhishek Kapoor recently filmed some crucial scenes with Ajay and Aaman in Bhopal during a week-long schedule. Details of the plot and characters are being kept under wraps as it is still too early to reveal anything about the movie. Apparently, the filmmaker wants to complete a significant portion of the shoot before he can unveil the first look of the debutant.

For family viewers

Madhoo, who was recently seen in Samantha-starring mythological drama, Shaakuntalam, will be next seen in the web series, Fireflies: Parth aur Jugnu. The actor plays Nani, the grandmother to the protagonist, essayed by Meet Mukhi in the fantasy drama that is inspired by Indian mythology and is said to be a marriage of live action and animation. She thinks that content for kids, especially teens, is not as rich as it needs to be. “It is nice to be part of a series where all the family members can sit together and watch it without feeling uncomfortable. That made me say yes to it,” she says.

Sikandar weighs his options

Sikandar Kher looks different in Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala-starring web series, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites. That’s because he gained 15 kilos to play an alcoholic cop in director Pratim Dasgupta’s vampire thriller. Conceding that using make-up and prosthetics would have made it easier to flaunt a heavier look, Sikandar explains, “I didn’t want to go that path because while I could probably act the part, I wouldn’t feel it. So I went ahead and put on 15 kilos for it.” The actor had planned his diet and exercise regime in such a way that he could shed those unwanted kilos before the third season of Aarya went on floors.