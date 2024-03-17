We hear that the makers replaced 'ch*****' with ‘bhootiye’ to get the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) clearance to show it in theatres.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon

Mind your language

It appears that the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew might have some alterations before it arrives in cinemas on March 29. The teaser and trailer of Rajesh Krishnan’s directorial venture have two versions; one for digital and a toned-down theatrical avatar. The trailer of Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s joint production venture was unveiled on Saturday, at the end of which Tabu’s character orders, ‘Baith, ch****e’ to a passenger. We hear that the makers replaced the foul word with ‘bhootiye’ to get the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) clearance to show it in theatres. Previously, the teaser was also modified with ‘haraamzaade’ and ‘haraamiyon’ being replaced by ‘ameerzaade’ and ‘kamino’ respectively. While we wait for the censor details of the comic caper, it is being said that Kohinoor Airlines—a fictitious air carrier in which Bebo, Tabu and Kriti’s characters work as air-hostesses, and which goes bankrupt—is inspired by Kingfisher Airlines. If that’s not enough, their employer, played by Saswata Chatterjee, is named Vijay Walia, with no effort to shy away from hinting at Vijay Mallya.

On a song

Kunal Kemmu is not only making his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, but also foraying into singing, lyric-writing and co-composing. He revealed that he began working on the song, Hum yahin, during a jamming session with Ankur Tiwari after things didn’t pan out with the singer they wanted to sign up for it.

A ‘dadly’ collab

Last September, Kamal Haasan announced that his production house is working with actor-singer Shruti Haasan. Recently, they revealed that the collaboration is a song, Inimel, which means ‘from now on’. Interestingly, this venture also marks director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut as an actor. The track, which portrays all stages of love in a modern urban relationship, has been penned by Kamal and composed and rendered by his daughter. Shruti, who previously conceived her independent songs like Edge, She’s a hero and Monster machine, has conceptualised Inimel too. While the release date hasn’t been revealed, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable track.

Superstar story next

Bobby Deol, who continues to win laurels for his performance in Animal (2023), will next be seen in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Stardom. We hear that the actor, who is now known as Lord Bobby, plays a superstar in the web series set against the backdrop of the film industry. While details are being kept under wraps, the actor reportedly plays a larger-than-life role in the show. A source said, “Bobby’s character has quite an interesting name, in keeping with his fancy superstar role. Aryan has high regard for him and the way his character has been treated is to be seen. Until then, it will be worth the wait.” A dekko of Stardom is expected during Amazon Prime Video’s mega event on Tuesday.

Inspired by Ed '

Ahaan Panday, who is set to make his acting debut with a YRF production helmed by Mohit Suri, recently got his guitar autographed by Ed Sheeran. Calling the meeting a dream come true, Ahaan said, “I’ve been running all over the place in the hope to shadow and find inspiration from musicians. Meeting Ed on that journey is a blessing of the highest regard.” The young actor adds, “Seeing Ed’s autograph on the guitar while practising is just the confidence booster I need. To be honest, I’m over the moon.” The yet-untitled film goes on floors later this year.

Speaking for tigers

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is turning narrator for Disneynature’s new film, Tiger, directed by Mark Linfield. “It is just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country—I was very honoured,” said the actor about the movie revolving around the journey of Ambar, a young tigress nurturing her cubs in the forests of India. Priyanka said she could relate to the subject as “I have always loved tigers and I feel a kinship with the female tiger—I feel very protective of my family. Ambar’s journey is something I think every mom would really relate to.”