Updated on: 20 January,2025 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Gulzar, Neha Dhupia Pic/AFP

Ready for release


For Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam Dhar, the wait is finally over. Their film, Dhoom Dhaam, which was awaiting release for a year, has got its date with the audience. On Sunday, Netflix India announced that the rom-com, directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Aditya Dhar, will drop online on Valentine’s Day. Dhoom Dhaam promises to be a ride full of “danger” with Pratik playing a Gujarati veterinarian dulha, and Yami, a “sanskaari” dulhan.  


Wake up and run, Mumbai!

Stars came out in droves to support the annual Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025 that was held yesterday. Veteran poet-lyricist Gulzar accompanied differently-abled participants at the marathon, while actors Neha Dhupia and Tara Sharma championed different causes by putting on their running shoes.  

Grateful it wasn’t any worse: Soha on the Saif Ali Khan attack

Grateful it wasn’t any worse: Soha on the Saif Ali Khan attack

It has been a tough time for Saif Ali Khan and his family since the actor was stabbed during an alleged attempted robbery at his Bandra residence on January 16. At a city event on Sunday, his actor-sister Soha Ali Khan shared a health update on the star, who is currently recuperating at Lilavati Hospital. “We are very, very happy that he is recovering well. We feel very blessed and grateful that it wasn’t any worse. Thank you for all your wishes,” Soha told the reporters at the event.

