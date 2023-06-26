Have you heard? City hopping

The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha have planned a multi-city tour for the lead actors inspired by the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sources say Kartik and Kiara will visit Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab in the coming days

Kiara Advani with Kartik Aaryan

It appears that inspired by the success of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha have planned a multi-city tour for the lead actors. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani kicked off their promotional tour with a visit to the Rajasthan capital. They indulged in a round of promotions at Jal Mahal, in Jaipur. Sources say Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab are also on the cards for the actors to spread the word about their Friday release. Director Sameer Vidwans’s romantic drama has been rated U/A by the Censor Board.

Kamal joins Big B, Prabhas, Dippy

ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film Project K has been making headlines ever since its announcement. Being hailed as one of the biggest Indian films to watch out for, it stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the lead. Incidentally, the futuristic film also marks a double reunion for Kamal Haasan, the latest addition to the cast. On the one hand, he reunites on screen with Bachchan over 38 years since Geraftaar. On the other hand, he teams up with producer Ashwini Dutt almost 50 years after he started out an AD and a dance assistant. Having worked with Big B before, Haasan shared, “Every time it feels like the first time. Amit ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process.” The Hindi cinema icon shared the announcement video, saying, “Welcome Kamal. Great working with you again. It’s been a while! (sic)” Calling it “a moment that will be etched in my heart forever,” Prabhas said, “Honoured beyond words to collaborate with the legendary Kamal Haasan sir in Project K. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true.” Director Nag summed it up saying, “For an actor like Kamal sir, who has done so many iconic roles, it’s a huge honour to attempt to do something new.” He added they are all “excited and privileged that he agreed to come on board and complete our world.”

What ails MunnaBhai 3?

It is not unusual for the MunnaBhai team to be asked about the third instalment of the comedy drama series. When asked about his character Circuit returning with Sanjay Dutt’s MunnaBhai, Arshad Warsi shared that MunnaBhai 3 may not happen. “This is the weirdest thing. We have a director who wants to make it, a producer who wants to produce it, actors who want to act in it, an audience who wants to see it, and still it is not happening,” he reportedly said. Attributing it to director Rajkumar Hirani, the actor added, “Raju has three scripts which are brilliant, but there are some glitches. So, till the time he is not 200 per cent sure of the script, he won’t start it.”

First aid first

Jackie Shroff’s foundation recently teamed up with a doctor from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune, to train members of about 50 families in first-aid techniques. The idea behind the initiative is to spread awareness about providing medical help in case of choking, CPR, blood pressure and sugar fluctuations, thalassemia, electric shock, and even snake bite, thus taking action till a patient is taken to the hospital. “I’ve seen many lives being lost because a simple first-aid technique wasn’t administered in time. So, we decided to train at least one member from every home with the basic techniques, which will help them in saving a life until further treatment is administered.”

Just married!

Khaali Peeli and Shaakuntalam actor Kabir Duhan Singh tied the knot with Seema Chahal at a Faridabad hotel in the presence of family and friends. Kabir met Seema, a maths teacher at an international school in Faridabad, through a relative and after six months of courtship, their families fixed the match. He said, “[I am] feeling blessed and lucky to start the new innings of my life. God, my family, friends and fans have always given me lots of love and blessings. Hope these blessings would continue with Seema too and I remain the best hero of her life forever.” Last seen in the Marathi film, Phakaat, Kabir will soon be seen as the antagonist in Baap, which stars Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty.

Rekha’s new role

When it comes to matters of the heart, who better than Rekha to teach us a thing or two? As someone who continues to wear her heart on the beautiful kanjivaram sarees that she adorns, she is the perfect philosopher the makers of the TV show Ghum Hain Kisike Pyaar Meiin can count on. The diva is now seen in a promo for the second season of the romantic drama, introducing the story and its core conflict. Thrilled to have shot with the icon, lead actor Shakti Arora said, “It is an absolute honour to share screen with Rekha ji. Through the promo, the audience will witness, Rekha ji introducing the new cast in the show. I have seen all her movies and have always been an ardent fan of her acting and her command of the language, Urdu. I am grateful and feel blessed to be a part of it.”

Meet Doctor Shankar now

Shankar Mahadevan was bestowed with Honorary Doctorate last evening by the Birmingham City University for his outstanding contribution to music and arts at a formal ceremony held at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. After the felicitation ceremony, Birmingham City University students performed the song, Mitwa from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. The student choir was joined by the iconic Shakti trio ­­— tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, Mahadevan and legendary guitarist John McLaughlin on stage who performed Bollywood numbers. The ace singer also enthralled the audience with his timeless classic, Breathless. His wife Sangeetha, and sons Siddharth and Shivam accompanied him too.