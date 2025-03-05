Australian cricketer David Warner is all set to make his big-screen debut in the upcoming Telugu film, Robinhood. He will appear in a cameo alongside Nithiin and Sreeleela

David Warner

Listen to this article Have you heard? David Warner to star in Telugu film; Dhanush's Idly Kadai postponed x 00:00

Australian cricketer David Warner is all set to make his big-screen debut in the upcoming Telugu film, Robinhood. David, who remained unsold in the recent Indian Premier League auction, will appear in a cameo alongside Nithiin and Sreeleela. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers revealed the news at the film’s trailer launch event in Hyderabad, saying, “We’ve kept this as a secret for a long time.” It is being said that the cricketer has a “small role” in the film but his character is very “exciting”. Directed by Venky Kudumula, the movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 28. Last September, the cricketer was spotted on a set but people thought he was shooting for an advertisement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taken out of context

Atiya Nayak and Zaina Ali in Ziddi Girls; (inset) Shonali Bose

Director Shonali Bose’s Ziddi Girls on Prime Video faced backlash from Delhi University students, who claimed that the show portrayed Miranda House, a Delhi-based college, in a bad light. Shonali clarified that “the trailer was taken out of context” and the show is actually a fictional tale set in a college named Matilda House. Despite initial protests, she revealed that “the majority of them loved it” after watching the show, and that the controversy was “heartbreaking.”

Knock, knock, Bobby here!

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol, who is basking in the success of the second part of Aashram’s third season and Telugu movie Daaku Maharaaj, recently opened up about his struggles in the film industry. He revealed that he had to “knock on doors and ask for work” during a bad phase in his career. However, he maintained that “there is nothing to be ashamed of in seeking work, as it sometimes leads to opportunities,” and perseverance even paid off. He had earlier shared that while there were very few people who helped him during his lean phase, it was Salman Khan who gave him an opportunity to make a comeback with Race 3 (2018).

Dhanush’s directorial delayed

Dhanush’s directorial venture, Idly Kadai, has reportedly been postponed. The film, initially slated to release in April this year, is now likely to hit screens between August and September. Apparently, some portions have yet to be filmed, leading to the delay. Dhanush is currently busy filming his upcoming Hindi movie, Tere Ishk Mein. Although an official confirmation is awaited, the buzz around Idly Kadai’s rescheduled release date is growing. The film stars Dhanush and Nithya Menen in lead roles.

The next big move

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Rumours are rife that Samantha Ruth Prabhu might announce her next big-screen outing. The actor, who recently impressed the audience with her performance in Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024), is currently working on the period drama web series Rakt Bramhand. Now, her birthday wish for director Nandini Reddy has made her fans wonder whether she is hinting at a new project. She wrote, “It’s going to be a great year, let’s get going.” An official confirmation on the same is awaited from the actor.