Breaking News
Guidelines soon to ensure 'discipline' in use of social media by officials: CM
New Zealand PM Luxon meets Shinde, discus Mumbai’s development
Maharashtra agrees to Konkan Railway merger with Indian Railways
Bus driver sentenced to life for rape and attempted murder of girl in Thane
Maharashtra Budget Session: Govt tables bill to hike motor vehicles tax
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Deepika Padukone on mom guilt Karan Johar speaks about his body transformation

Have you heard? Deepika Padukone on mom guilt; Karan Johar speaks about his body transformation

Updated on: 20 March,2025 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Deepika Padukone expressed her desire to learn from other mommies on how to navigate work and motherhood; Karan Johar reveals the secret behind his drastic weight loss

Have you heard? Deepika Padukone on mom guilt; Karan Johar speaks about his body transformation

Deepika Padukone holding baby Dua; (right) Deepika

Listen to this article
Have you heard? Deepika Padukone on mom guilt; Karan Johar speaks about his body transformation
x
00:00

Mom guilt


After opening up about Googling her queries on caring for her baby and how her well-being is always on her mind (Dua always on my mind, March 11), Deepika Padukone has now opened up about balancing work and motherhood as she plans to return to work soon. She recently shared, “I’m figuring out how to manage my time as a mother and get back to work without feeling guilt.” She expressed her desire to learn from other mommies on how to navigate this challenge. Since Dua’s birth, Deepika has not shot any films, but is now seeking a solution that works for her and her family, admitting, “I’m still figuring it out.” 


On body transformation 


Karan JoharKaran Johar

Karan Johar has finally opened up on his body transformation. At the red carpet of a recently concluded award function, Karan was asked what was the secret behind his drastic weight loss. He smiled, and said, “It’s just being healthy, eating well, exercising, and doing [my] best to look good.”

Going big

Aditi Saigal aka DotAditi Saigal aka Dot

The Archies (2023) actor Aditi Saigal aka Dot is all set to make her big screen feature film debut in the sci-fi thriller Decibel, directed by Vineet Joshi. She will star alongside Sunny Singh in a story about a device that extracts sounds from the past, uncovering chilling secrets. Excited about her new project, as she said, “As a musician, sound is magical to me. Decibel’s storytelling device intrigued me, with its sci-fi, mystery, and dramatic elements.” Dot made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, which also marked the acting debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

deepika padukone karan johar bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK