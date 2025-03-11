As the global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Deepika exuded elegance and sophistication in a bespoke outfit from the fashion house with the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower

Deepika Padukone Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone made a stunning appearance at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week 2025. As the global brand ambassador for the luxury label, Deepika exuded elegance and sophistication in a bespoke outfit from the fashion house with the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, as she donned a hat, scarf to tie up her hair and a dash of classic red lipstick with a white oversized coat and all back heels and gloves.

Deepika Padukone at Paris Fashion Week 2025

Deepika is attending the Louis Vuitton show at the Cour Carrée du Louvre, a main courtyard of the Louvre Palace in Paris. By being the first ever Indian to be signed by global luxury fashion houses for Louis Vuitton and Cartier, she set the stage for the country’s growing influence globally and has further paved the way for other Indian celebrity faces to join the wave in subsequent years. Stunning in a timeless classic ensemble, reminiscent of the vintage charm, Deepika slays as she marks her appearance overseas yet again.

Her actor-husband Ranveer Singh also reacted to the post and wrote, “Lord have mercy on me.”

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their first child in 2024

Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their baby in September 2024 with a heartfelt post, expressing their gratitude and excitement as they embraced the joys of parenthood. On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name 'Dua Padukone Singh' with a meaningful message. The couple wrote, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude."

DeepVeer’s relationship

The Bollywood power couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

The pair was last seen together on-screen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, 'Singham Again', where Deepika played the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham and Ranveer reprised his role as Simmba. The film also stars a powerhouse ensemble including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.