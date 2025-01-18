A video shared by the paparazzi shows Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone exiting the wedding banquet hand-in-hand wearing magnificent traditional ensembles

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stun in traditional outfits at former’s cousin's wedding celebrations - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stepped out on Friday night to attend the former’s cousin’s wedding celebrations in Mumbai. A video shared by the paparazzi shows the duo exiting the banquet hand-in-hand wearing magnificent traditional ensembles. Ranveer wore a beige sherwani suit, while Deepika looked bespoke in a hot pink ethnic attire. Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their first child in 2024

Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their baby in September 2024 with a heartfelt post, expressing their gratitude and excitement as they embraced the joys of parenthood. On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name 'Dua Padukone Singh' with a meaningful message. The couple wrote, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

The Bollywood power couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

The pair was last seen together on-screen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, 'Singham Again', where Deepika played the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham and Ranveer reprised his role as Simmba. The film also stars a powerhouse ensemble including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.

Deepika and Ranveer’s work front

Deepika will reportedly be seen in the second part of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. She also has the solo cop drama with Rohit Shetty.

Ranveer Singh has finally resumed work after his paternity break. He is shooting for Aditya Dhar’s next, tentatively titled 'Dhurandhar'. In July, Ranveer announced the new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Yami Gautam Dhar, and Arjun Rampal.

Besides Aditya Dhar’s film, he will also star in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming 'Don 3' with Kiara Advani. While announcing the film, Farhan requested the audience to give the same love to Ranveer as they showered on previous Don installments.