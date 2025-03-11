Deepika Padukone recently spoke about her concerns and experiences as a new mom to daughter Dua; Kabir Khan recently revealed that he is developing three different stories

Deepika Padukone (L) and Ranveer Singh revealed the picture of Dua’s feet on Diwali, last year

Have you heard? New moms can relate to Deepika's Google search; Kabir Khan's upcoming project

Dua always on my mind

Deepika Padukone recently spoke about her concerns and experiences as a new mom to daughter Dua Padukone Singh at an event in Abu Dhabi. When asked about her recent Google search, she revealed, “Definitely some mommy question like ‘When will my baby stop spitting up’ or something to that effect.” The actor also shared how she plans to balance her career and motherhood, saying, “Dua is definitely on my mind all the time,” and added that she spends her off days catching up on sleep, getting massages, and spending time with Dua. Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, embraced parenthood when Dua was born on September 8, last year. They have kept their baby away from the public eye, protecting her privacy.

In talks with Hrithik and Vicky

Hrithik Roshan, Kabir Khan and Vicky Kaushal

Filmmaker Kabir Khan recently revealed that he is developing three different stories, but no actors are finalised yet. “I’m in the writing stage, and honestly, no actor is locked,” Kabir told PTI. “Lots of conversations are happening with Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Vicky Kaushal,” he added. However, he clarified that not all ideas may materialise into films. The director will take at least three months to decide on his next project and make an official announcement.

Turning goddess

Kajol and Roopkatha Chakraborty in Maa

Kajol is all set to reappear on the big screen with her mythological horror film, Maa. The film explores the battle between good and evil. Directed by Vishal Furia, it also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma. The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 27, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali. Besides Maa, Kajol will be seen in Sarzameen with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Going Punjab

Karan Johar and Gippy Grewal

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has ventured into Punjabi cinema with the pan-India historical epic Akaal, starring Gippy Grewal. The film will release in both Punjabi and Hindi. On this, Karan said, “Akaal is a powerful representation of Punjab’s history and culture... We are committed to bringing this story to a wider audience across India.” Helmed by Grewal, Akaal boasts an ensemble cast, including Nimrat Khaira and Gurpreet Ghuggi, and is slated to release around the festival of Baisakhi, on April 10.

Receiving threats from Nana’s ‘goons’: Tanushree

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar

We recently reported that a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Andheri dismissed Tanushree Dutta’s plea against Nana Patekar in an alleged #MeToo case, citing that the complaint was filed beyond the prescribed limitation period (Tanushree’s MeToo plea dismissed, March 9). However, Tanushree claims this as a victory, stating that a charge sheet will now be filed against Nana. She wrote on Instagram, “The court has cancelled the B-summary report... and now the Mumbai Police will have to file a charge sheet.” Tanushree alleged that Nana’s “goons and underworld liaisons” have threatened her witnesses, and a key witness recently testified against him.

Bollywood is forgetting its roots

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has criticised Hindi filmmakers for “forgetting their roots”, leading to their struggles at the box office. At a film festival, celebrating his 60th birthday, Aamir said South Indian cinema’s success lies in its directors tapping into strong emotions. “Revenge is a strong emotion... So are anger and love. We [Bollywood] are not sticking to the broader strokes,” he said. The actor also believes that Hindi filmmakers focus on “finer emotions” instead of basic ones, to perhaps lure the multiplex-going audience, whereas “The South films are what we typically used to call single-screen films, mass, very hard-hitting, very broad strokes.”