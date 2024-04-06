Buzz in B-Town is that Deepika Padukone, who was a presenter at the BAFTAs in February, is giving the upcoming Met Gala a miss

Deepika Padukone

Listen to this article Have you heard? No gala this summer x 00:00

Buzz in B-Town is that Deepika Padukone, who was a presenter at the BAFTAs in February, is giving the upcoming Met Gala a miss. It has nothing to do with her being in the family way with actor-hubby Ranveer Singh. The reason is the Fighter actor’s busy date diary. Having attended the Met Gala for three consecutive years in the past, this time around, Deepika’s summer is dedicated to wrapping up her work on Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Fronted by Ajay Devgn, the supercop action drama also sees Akshay Kumar and Ranveer reprise their khaki avatars as Veer Sooryavanshi and Sangram Bhalerao Simmba. Deepika will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s dystopian action thriller, Kalki 2898 AD, along with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

Shaadi stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Over two weeks since Taapsee Pannu and Danish badminton player Mathias Boe tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Udaipur, details of the celebration are now trickling in. Apparently, elements from both cultures were incorporated in the ceremonies. “Taapsee’s Danish wedding outfit was designed by Denmark-based Lasse Spangenberg, who has earlier worked on outfits for the Danish royalty. Her Indian wedding outfit was designed by Mani Bhatia and she looked like a dream as she was all smiles throughout the ceremonies,” said a source. DJ Ganesh, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Delraaz Bunshah regaled the couple’s families and friends with their music.

Documenting crime, investigation

This weekend sees unveiling of the third season of Money Mafia, which gives a dekko of the workings of Mumbai’s notorious crime syndicates. Sai Abishek, Head of Factual & Lifestyle Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, shares, “Money Mafia doesn’t just scratch the surface—it delves deep into the world of organised crime, exploring real estate extortion, gold smuggling, drug trafficking, and money laundering.”

On a gift hunt

Ali Fazal, who is set to welcome his first child with actor-wife Richa Chadha, dedicated a poem to her on social media yesterday. He also shared his quest of finding a gift for her. Adding the build-up verse to arrive at the poetry encapsulated his feelings when he replayed the gifting in his head, he promised, “Wait for the glimpse of this search on Monday!”

A truly epic collaboration

Even as Nitesh Tiwari has begun filming Ramayan, it is being reported that the epic is getting grander. Apparently, the filmmaker and producer Namit Malhotra are roping in Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer to create the background score for their mythological trilogy. Already, Academy Award winner AR Rahman is on board to create the soundtrack for the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer. “Hans is fascinated by Nitesh and Namit’s global vision for the project and is keen to collaborate with them and Rahman for this magnum opus,” said a source. Ramayan will be the first Indian venture for Zimmer, who is known for his compositions for blockbusters like Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and No Time to Die.