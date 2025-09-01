Have you heard? Diljit Dosanjh has reportedly exited No Entry 2 once again after Anees Bazmee had confirmed his appearance in the film. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari has collected Rs 26.80 crore and is on its way to becoming a hit

No Entry mein entry, phir exit

Anees Bazmee, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh seems to have opted out of Anees Bazmee’s No Entry 2, the sequel to the Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan’s No Entry (2005). After weeks of speculation, reports confirm that Diljit’s touring and other film commitments made it impossible to align schedules. “His international tour and back-to-back projects meant the dates simply couldn’t match the film’s extensive requirements,” an insider revealed, adding that the decision was reached on friendly terms. Diljit was originally set to star with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor in Boney Kapoor’s production, but his Aura Tour in Australia and New Zealand this October that affected the film’s schedule. The makers are now seeking a replacement, though trade circles believe the film could face fresh delays into next year. Although Diljit’s exit from No Entry 2 surfaced earlier this year as well, director Anees later indicated that they were still ironing out dates and assured that Diljit was “very much in the film” at that stage.

Param Sundari halfway to a hit?

Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Param Sundari’

Bollywood’s latest rom-com Param Sundari has collected Rs 26.80 crore worldwide in two days, raising the question of whether Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor can revive the genre on the big screen. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film opened to mixed reviews but showed a 27 per cent jump over the weekend, earning Rs 9.5 crore in India and taking the domestic gross to Rs 19.80 crore. Overseas markets contributed another Rs 7 crore. While the numbers are stronger than Metro In Dino (Rs 12.40 crore in two days), they remain far behind Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, which crossed Rs 67 crore in the same period. Released on August 29, the film also stars actors Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya.

Surviving marriage

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi

Marriages in Bollywood are often under scrutiny, and Archana Puran Singh with Parmeet Sethi recently opened up about their struggles. In son Aaryamann’s vlog, Archana admitted, “We were going through a very difficult phase in our marriage. Sometimes ego gets in the way. I thought to myself, I cannot let this marriage fail.”

A match made in heaven

Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has revisited the making of his acclaimed film Shahid (2013), sharing a rare poster and recalling how Rajkummar Rao was cast as Shahid Azmi. Sharing how he had to convince the film’s producer that a “FTII pass-out boy” was the man to play Shahid Azmi. He shared that he had to convince the film’s producer that an “FTII pass-out boy” was the man to play the lawyer. He revealed that the title itself faced resistance: “According to many, a Muslim name wasn’t commercially feasible.” Despite team members dropping out, the director said Raj’s “immense talent, passion and 11 months of his life” transformed the film.

Main kaun hoon?

Amit Sadh

Actor Amit Sadh, best known for Kai Po Che (2013) and Breathe, recently went viral after an awkward encounter with street photographers in Delhi’s Khan Market. A Reel shared online shows them requesting “stranger portraits.” Smiling, Amit joked, “Are you paying in bitcoins? Main actor hoon aur main free mein kaam nahin karta.” When they persisted, he leaned in and asked, “Kya chahiye, bolo?” One of the photographers then admitted, “Humein laga hi tha aap koi actor ho, but yaad nahi aa raha tha kahan dekha hai aapko,” before a bystander identified him. The clip now has over 1.8 million views. Netizens are praisingthe actor’s calm and composed humour.