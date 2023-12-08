Have you heard? Disha in action mode

Disha Patani is set to work with Mohit Suri again. This time around, the actor and the director are teaming up for an action film

Buzz in B-Town is that after Malang (2020) and Ek Villain Returns (2022), Disha Patani is set to work with Mohit Suri again. This time around, the actor and the director are teaming up for an action film. Mohit and producer Vishal Rana, who also had been planning to collaborate for a while, felt that Disha is one of the few leading ladies to perform action sequences with elan and conviction. The actor, who was looking to headline a film in this genre, was thrilled when Mohit offered her this movie. The yet-untitled project is slated to go on floors by January-end. The director is said to be in the process of locking the final draft, while his team has already begun the pre-production.

Festival times

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s maiden production venture, Girls Will Be Girls, is set to première at the Sundance Film Festival in the World Dramatic Feature category. The coming-of-age story, set in a small Himalayan town, is directed by Shuchi Talati. Thrilled with the development, Richa says, “This journey has been about pushing boundaries and redefining narratives, and we are hopeful audiences worldwide will relate with the film. I am also elated the world will see Shuchi’s fresh voice and cinematic perspective and some excellent performances from our debutant actors.” On his part, Ali adds, “This project is a labour of love, and the recognition at Sundance is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team.”