Richa, Ali’s debut production ‘Girls will be Girls’ selected at Sundance Film Fest 2024

Pic coutesy/ Instagram Richa Chadha

Couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal maiden production venture, "Girls Will Be Girls" is the only Indian film set to be premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the World Dramatic Feature category, a remarkable feat for their debut as producers.

Richa said: "Ali and I embarked on this production with a vision to tell unique stories. 'Girls Will Be Girls' making it to Sundance validates our commitment to compelling storytelling. We couldn't be more thrilled.”

Ali added: "Being part of Sundance with our debut production is a dream realised. 'Girls Will Be Girls' is not just a film; it's a celebration of storytelling, and we hope it leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience.

“This project is a labor of love, and the recognition at Sundance is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team."

"Girls Will Be Girls" is one of the exclusive 16 films chosen to participate in the competition section of the festival.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

Produced under the banner Pushing Buttons Studios, launched by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal in March 2021, "Girls Will Be Girls" marks their venture into film production.

The cast includes multi-award winning Malayalam film actress Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati alongside debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles.

This Indo-French official co-production, a collaboration between Pushing Buttons Studios, Blink Digital, Crawling Angel Films and Dolce Vita Films, represents a significant milestone in Indian cinema's global outreach.

Speaking of this, the director Shuchi expressed: "I am delighted that my first feature has been selected at the Mecca of cinema, Sundance. It is heartening to see a film shot and conceptualized in India make it to this mammoth international festival."

"At the heart of this coming of age drama is a love story between a mother and a daughter, and even though it is very rooted in Indian ethos, I am glad it resonates with people across many continents."

