(From left) Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. PICS/AFP, Instagram

Ex marks the heart

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may have parted ways, but the Ex couple recently reunited and shared sweet banter. Arjun appeared on Malaika’s India’s Best Dancer vs Super Dancer, to promote his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. In a promo shared by the channel, the contestants gave Malaika a tribute with a special performance before bringing her on stage. As expected, Malaika then set the dance floor on fire with her moves. Arjun looked awestruck, watching her dance. When asked to comment on his ex-girlfriend’s sizzling performance, Arjun laughed and said, “Meri bolti bandh ho chuki hai saalon se, main abhi bhi chup hi rehna chahunga [I’ve been speechless for years, I’d like to silent].” Arjun and Malaika dated for several years before they split last year.

Alia on the hunt

Alia Bhatt is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. With over 200 days allocated to the project, the actor is simultaneously searching for her next film. According to sources, she is in advanced talks with National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin for a feature film. Nag, the director of Kalki 2898 AD (2024) was initially planning to start working on the second part of the science fiction fantasy film, but is apparently now looking at starting work on his film with Alia first. The film’s genre and other details are yet under wraps, but Alia is seemingly excited to collaborate with the filmmaker. The project’s logistics are being finalised, with filming expected to begin in November.