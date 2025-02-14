Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has launched his brand 'ARKS'. The first physical store of the brand in Mumbai's Bandra will open its door today

It's finally the day actor Ranbir Kapoor launches his lifestyle brand ARKS. The actor has been teasing his brand that primarily sells sneakers in the days leading up to launch with interesting creatives. The brand will be launched with its first physical store in Mumbai's Bandra where the actor also resides with his wife Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha Kapoor. The brand's first physical store is located at '205 Waterfield Road, Bandra West, close to Hakkasan'.

About Ranbir Kapoor's brand

The brand ARKS started off as a sneaker brand and went on to include a range of lifestyle products. These include - well-fitting trousers, timeless white T-shirts, tailored shirts, and high-end footwear that represent Kapoor’s entry into the lifestyle and fashion businesses. The brand, which combines refinement with a fresh, carefree look, is greatly influenced by Kapoor’s cinematic journey as well as the constantly changing fashion scene.

In one of the promotional videos, Kapoor spoke about his inspiration for ARKS. “I’ve traveled to many cities across the world, but nothing quite has the same energy for me as Mumbai. The kind that inspires you to try, fail, and get back up again. You can’t help but keep going. Mumbai is a part of my being, my soul. It’s home. I’ve played cricket in every gully, kicked a football around every corner, and cycled through these streets."

Ranbir's love for sneakers

Kapoor reminisced on his passion for trainers and how his first pair turned into a priceless item. “I love sneakers. From the time I got my first pair, I will never forget that feeling. It was a black color sneaker with a zip. And I remember when I got them, I kept them in a box, and I didn’t wear them for months. I would just come home from school and just look at them. They were the most precious things I had," he shared in the video.

The first sneaker unveiling was done by Kapoor's long time best friend and film director Rohit Dhawan. Talking about the brand, the actor had said, "For me, it didn’t just need to look stylish. It had to be the most comfortable. ARKS is a reflection of my journey and my personal style. When you look at the collection, it’s me in every detail."

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ranbir will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War'. The film will see him alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia.'Love and War' marks the 'Barfi' actor's first collaboration with Bhansali since his debut film 'Saawariya' in 2007.

While Alia previously worked with the director in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', this will be Vicky Kaushal's first time teaming up with the filmmaker. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' epic in his kitty.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic saga will feature Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, as confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.