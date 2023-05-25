Have you heard? Fair point

Gulshan Devaiah responds to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's comments on depression being an 'urban concept,' Devaiah disagrees, cites addiction and trauma as real issues faced in rural communities

Fair point

Gulshan Devaiah has reacted to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s comments on depression, a medical condition that the latter referred to as an “urban concept”. Devaiah took to Twitter to share a link to Siddiqui’s interview in which he comments on how villagers don’t get depressed, and that people from the cities “glorify” their emotions. “Dritharashtra and Gandhari syndrome. I immensely respect the man for his craft but I’d not take him seriously on this issue. If you consider alcoholism or addiction, they exist in rural communities, and those are mental illnesses. No addict indulges in addiction because they love it. The addiction is a symptom, the real problem is the trauma they can’t heal.”

Up for a fight

Shahid Kapoor, whose film, Bloody Daddy, is set to release on OTT on June 9, said that doing an out-and-out action film was something he had desired for a while. “I was waiting for the right [opportunity] to come my way. When [director] Ali [Abbas Zafar] came to me with this project, I knew this was it. It’s high octane, action-packed, thrilling, intense, and is created especially for a digital-first audience. Ali is a true master when it comes to this style of film, and it’s been very enriching for me to partner with him on this. We really love what we have created together and are excited to see the reactions.”

Tipping point

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on a mission to shed light on all the misdoings in Bollywood. After speaking about being sidelined in the industry, she now revealed that she once quit a Hindi film after the director said that he wanted to see her in underwear in a particular scene. Describing the experience as “dehumanising”, she said that she paid the production house back after two days. “I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy — obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing [at a time]. I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, ‘No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise, why is anybody coming to watch this movie?’ It made me feel like I am nothing else outside of how I can be used; my art is not important.”

Game of play

Aamir Khan was spotted playing pickleball with his Dangal co-star, Fatima Sana Shaikh. A video posted by a paparazzo has been doing the rounds on social media. The Pickleball Association of India took to the comments section and wrote, “All India Pickleball Association, governing body of pickleball in India, feels really proud to see celebs like Aamir and Fatima playing Pickleball. Pickleball is the fastest growing game in the world.” The video also sparked a series of reactions from social media users who commented on their apparent relationship.

On depression

Among the few actors who have opened up about postpartum depression, Slumdog Millionaire star Freida Pinto said she would “cry a lot” and “feel alone” for several months after she gave birth to her son in 2021. In the podcast, It Sure is a Beautiful Day, with Catt Sadler, Pinto said the condition hit her at the time when she was slowly trying to get back to work. “In the fourth month when I flew back to LA, and I was ready to dip my toe back into work, the anxiety really started building. I felt that I couldn’t do this. I kept wondering what had I done; the baby is always screaming. My husband said, ‘You need to start seeing a therapist.’ But I’m happy I went through that because I can relate to it.”

Saath saath hai

With the latest edition of the music series, Big Band Theory, Akriti Kakkar brought together the crème de la crème of the Bollywood music industry. On a recent chat show, where she was accompanied by Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Sukriti Kakkar, and Prakriti Kakkar, among others, she spoke of her journey, and the challenges she encountered. “It was difficult, at first, but the goal was to make it happen. Gradually, everyone started coming together. When I called Shankar ji, he sensed my nervousness and said he wouldn’t ask what it was about, but his answer was a definite ‘yes.’ After agreeing to be part of it, he learned about the idea. Shaan happened to be travelling, but still supported. The others joined in with time, but it was also quite a challenge to involve half of my family. Juggling everyone’s schedules has given me quite a few grey hairs,” she said.

Where work matters

Reema Kagti, who is receiving positive responses for her streaming show Dahaad, finds OTT a collaborative medium, where engaging pieces of content are brought to life. “It’s a collaboration. You can write something very well, but if you don’t have a good crew, actors and other artistes, you won’t get a good movie. OTT doesn’t belong to anyone, but to everyone who works with their blood and sweat while making a film or a series.” Dahaad stars Sonakshi Sinha.