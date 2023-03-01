Have you heard? Farhan calls off concert

There is a lot on Farhan Akhtar’s plate. The actor-filmmaker-singer’s band, FarhanLive, was set to hold a concert in Australia. However, on Tuesday, Farhan cancelled the programme due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan calls off concert

There is a lot on Farhan Akhtar’s plate. The actor-filmmaker-singer’s band, FarhanLive, was set to hold a concert in Australia. However, on Tuesday, Farhan cancelled the programme due to “unforeseen circumstances.” While the actor did not share the reason behind the change of plans, he took to Instagram and wrote, “To my fans, due to unforeseen circumstances, our band FarhanLive has had to call off our Australia tour. We will not be able to travel to Sydney and Melbourne this coming weekend. Please believe me when I say that we share your disappointment. However, I do hope to come to your beautiful country in the near future and perform for you.” Farhan last performed at the VH1 Supersonic Festival in Pune.

The badass babe is back

If you thought Priyanka Chopra Jonas was badass in Quantico, then you are in for a surprise. The actor, who has carved a niche in Hollywood, recently released the first look of Citadel, in which she is seen in a flaming hot red dress, wielding a gun. The action-packed spy series, from the house of Russo Brothers, sees Priyanka as Citadel agent Nadia Singh and is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video in April next year. We’re eagerly waiting to watch the crackling chemistry between Richard Madde, who plays agent Mason Kane, and PC.

Is this a confirmation?

The media circuit has been rife with rumours that Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are dating. The actors, who hit it off on the set of the Telugu film, Maha Samundram (2021), have remained tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship. Until recently, that is. On Tuesday, Aditi and Siddharth posted a video of them dancing to the viral song, Tum tum, from Enemy (2021). While their friends responded to the post with heart emojis, we wonder if this is the couple’s way of throwing caution to the wind and indicating that they are together.

The other Citadel

While Priyanka revealed the first look of Citadel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been busy with the desi adaptation of the series. It seems that after performing some stunts in the action-heavy show, the actor was left with several bruises. Samantha posted a picture of her bruised hand on social media, and wrote, “Perks of action.” The show — helmed by Raj-DK of The Family Man fame — will see Samantha opposite Varun Dhawan, who will make his digital debut.

Gearing up for second round

It took Shahid Kapoor almost two years to make his digital debut with Farzi, and it will take him another two to return with the second instalment. Sasha dropped hints about the second edition of the series, helmed by Raj-DK, at a recent award gala. He said that the makers are currently working on the sequel to the Amazon Prime Video offering. The scripting, post-production, and dubbing in 35 languages will take at least two years. Guess, it will be a long wait before we see Sasha in a cat-and-mouse chase with Vijay Sethupathi again.

Do not angry me!

There is very little that leaves Pankaj Tripathi ruffled, but when it does, it is not good. The actor is miffed with the makers of Azamgarh, a feature film that he shot five years ago. National Award winner Kamlesh Mishra’s directorial venture sees the actor in a cameo role. However, with the film set to hit OTT platforms soon, the team has been releasing posters featuring Pankaj as the main lead. Furious that his presence is being used to boost the movie’s prospects, Pankaj — who didn’t take remuneration for it — is planning to take legal action soon.

Abandonment issues

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife, Aaliya, are embroiled in a legal tussle. The divorce proceedings have taken an ugly turn with accusations of rape and abandonment. Aaliya has also filed a complaint alleging that the Siddiqui family is trying to take away her children, Shora and Yaani. Amidst the chaos, Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas has claimed that Nawaz has a habit of abandoning. He further added that his actor-brother abandoned his directorial venture, Bole Chudiyan, mid-way. After that, Nawaz asked his family to steer clear of him and his kids. Shamas further explained that the Manto actor never helped any of his brothers in their careers, except for a land dispute.