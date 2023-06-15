Have you heard? Fresh pair

For her third south film, Mrunal Thakur is being paired with Vijay Deverakonda. It is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations

Mrunal Thakur, who will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming anthology, Lust Stories 2, is set to team up with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda in a yet-to-be-titled film. After collaborating with Dulquer Salmaan in Sita Ramam, and with Nani in Nani 30, Thakur will be part of her third south film collaboration. The team will begin shooting soon. It is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Meanwhile, in Lust Stories 2, Thakur will be seen sharing the screen with Angad Bedi and Neena Gupta. The anthology will soon drop on the streaming platform, Netflix.

Mom’s boy

Sikandar Kher took to his Instagram account to wish his mother, actor Kirron Kher, on her birthday. “To a lean mean fighting machine. Here’s wishing you good health and everything your heart desires. I love you the most in the world. Happy birthday,” he wrote. Sikandar was recently seen in the Netflix romantic thriller series, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites. He will also feature in Dukaan, and the American film, Monkey Man.

New faces

Veteran actor Rekha will introduce the new cast members of the television show, Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor has previously been associated with the show, which is loosely based on the Bengali television show, Kusum Dola. Filming began in September 2020. It was primarily shot in Mumbai, and Nashik. The show stars Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt in lead roles.

Credit where it is due

Mithun Chakraborty’s eldest son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, better known as Mimoh, had a love-hate relationship with success and the film industry. Clocking 15 years in the fraternity, he opened up about his true friends in this cut-throat business line. Highlighting how Salman Khan and Karan Johar helped him, he said, “Salman Khan loves my dad a lot, so, I messaged him a few times, and he invited me over to chill with him. He always gave me good advice. Unfortunately, none of the projects took off, but he really pushed me and motivated me. Karan Johar has gone out of the way to help me and my brother, Namashi. He introduced me to a lot of people, gave me good connections, and put me through some good agencies.”

Akshay’s next coming soon

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, The Great Indian Rescue, has finally got a theatrical release date. The film is based on true events and will have a theatrical release on October 5, silencing all the speculation of an OTT release. While the date was locked for Bawaal, it is now speculated that the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer will directly release online. However, there is no official confirmation on it yet. The Great Indian Rescue is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and stars Kumar alongside his Kesari co-star Parineeti Chopra. Based on the true events of the Raniganj Coal Mine Tragedy, the film is about the heroics of Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued 64 people from a coal mine.

The list goes on

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got to Do with It? has been nominated in nine categories at UK’s National Film Awards. The British romantic comedy, which delves into how different cultures look at love and marriage, has bagged nominations for all the major awards, including Best British Film, Best Director for Kapur and Best Actress for Lily James. The movie features an ensemble cast of Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi and Emma Thompson, as well as music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in a guest appearance. The film has also received nods for Best Supporting Actor for Asim Chaudhry, Best Supporting Actress for Thompson, Best Independent Film, Best Screenplay for Jemima Khan, Best Comedy and Best Producer (Nicky Kentish Barnes, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jemima Khan).

In memory

Several celebrities remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on the latter’s third death anniversary yesterday. Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to pay tribute to him. She shared a short video of herself with the late actor from one of their trips to the hills. In the video, the duo is seen sitting happily together on a boulder. She had Pink Floyd’s Wish you were here embedded as the video’s song. Chakraborty was accused by social media users of being instrumental in his death, and egging the actor to take to drugs. She was arrested and subsequently released. Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, and actor Sara Ali Khan, also took to social media to pay heartfelt tributes to the deceased actor.