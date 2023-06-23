With Bawaal, it will be a first for an Indian movie to première at the Eiffel Tower, with the panoramic view of Paris in the backdrop

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

Listen to this article Have you heard? Global première in Paris for Bawaal x 00:00

It is now officially known that Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, will release directly on Amazon Prime Video next month. But before it begins streaming, the Sajid Nadiadwala production will have its global première at the exclusive Salle Gustave Eiffel. It will be a first for an Indian movie to première at the Eiffel Tower, with the panoramic view of Paris in the backdrop. The makers’ idea is to take the film beyond the conventional Hindi cinema-viewing audiences. We hear several important delegates from France and other parts of Europe will be attending the grand event. With Bawaal said to be a love story set against the backdrop of World War II, Paris is of symbolic significance to the narrative. “Not only did they shoot several crucial scenes in Paris, but also treated the city of love like a character in the film. Its importance is also visible in the marketing and promotional campaign that features the Eiffel Tower,” shared a source.

Vacay time

ADVERTISEMENT

Last afternoon, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport with daughter Raha, as they headed out for a holiday. He sported a clean-shaven look, having wrapped up the shoot of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The recently-released teaser of the action drama, featuring a bearded RK going on a rampage hacking baddies with an axe, has piqued audience interest. Alia, on the other hand, returned from Brazil, where she had gone to unveil the trailer of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. While the couple posed for the shutterbugs, they requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of their daughter. Incidentally, both their movies release on the same day, August 11. Ranbir’s Animal opens in cinemas, while Alia’s Heart of Stone begins streaming on Netflix.

KJo’s next is made in India

In a first for him, Karan Johar hasn’t filmed even one scene of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RARKPK) in foreign locations. He shot the Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan-starrer in Mumbai, Delhi, Unchagaon, Kashmir and Jaisalmer. KJo was keen to shoot a romantic track on the lead pair in Europe last year, but things didn’t pan out. Then Alia announced her pregnancy. By the time she returned to face the cameras after Raha’s birth, the filmmaker decided to shoot the song in Kashmir, as a tribute to his mentor, the late Yash Chopra. That’s how RARKPK became KJo’s first film to be entirely shot in India.

Sanons bat for Kriti’s film

Kriti Sanon has chosen to ignore the lashings directed at her latest release, Adipurush. While she continues to share the gross global box-office figures of Om Raut’s directorial venture starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, now her family is also rallying behind her. Kriti’s mother Geeta shared a social media post, saying that Lord Ram has taught us that to understand the sweetness of Shabri’s berries, not that she had tasted them first. She explained, “ Insan ki galtiyon ko nahin uski bhavna ko samjho. Jai Shri Ram.” While Kriti re-shared the post, sister Nupur commented, “Ekdum sahi.” It is another thing that netizens continue to pan the retelling of the Ramayan.

That annoying thing

Ever since Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about Vijay Varma being her ‘happy place’, the two have become more open about their relationship. During a promotional interaction of Lust Stories 2, they were asked about the one annoying thing of each other. “She obsessively thinks about workouts. She will even sleep less to go to the gym,” Vijay said. While admitting that she can’t afford to miss her gym as she is a foodie, she couldn’t think of anything about Vijay that irks her. Tammy added, “He is too zen. He is like calmness ki murat.”

Meri dress bhi sexy hai!

Nora Fatehi is set to launch her new international single, Sexy in my dress, today. Known to experiment with her creative abilities, she is not only producing her latest number, but has also rendered it solo. Nora has overseen every aspect of Sexy in my dress, from the locations in Goa to its catchy lyrics and choreography. Buoyed by the response to her previous international singles like Pepeta, Arabic dilbar, Dirty little secret, and Light in the sky, she hopes to continue her golden run with her new number too.

When Saroj wanted to slap Kajol, Saif

Kajol is known as much for her feisty performances as she is for her frank speak. In a recent interaction, she revealed that two emotions she can’t relate to are ‘sexy’ and ‘sharam’. She also shared that she depends on her directors to get these emotions right on screen. Citing an example, she spoke about how the late choreographer Saroj Khan got miffed with Saif Ali Khan and her as they just couldn’t stop giggling while filming the song, Hothon pe bas, for Yeh Dillagi (1994). “You had to see how much Saroj ji wanted to slap us. Saif and I couldn’t stop laughing. She’d say, ‘You aren’t taking this seriously, you’re ill-mannered kids’,” Kajol has been quoted as saying.