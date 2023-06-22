'Adipurush' Controversy: Kriti Sanon's mother pens cryptic note as film faces backlash

Adipurush Controversy: Kriti Sanon's mother has come in defense of the film that has been receiving massive backlash ever since its release

The film Adipurush has been facing massive backlash ever since it was released worldwide on June 16. Directed by Om Raut, the film features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. Now, Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon has reacted to same in a cryptic note.

In an Instagram note, Geeta spoke about not looking at a person's mistakes, but understanding their emotions.

She posted, "Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi, Prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi." She explained the meaning of this, and wrote, "Iska arth hai ki achi soch aur drishti se dekho toh srishti sundar hin dikhai degi. Bhagvan Raam ne hi hume sikhaya hai ki Shabri ke ber me uska prem dekho naki ye ki wo jhoothe the... Insan ki galtiyon ko nhi uski bhawna ko samjho. Jai Shri Ram (With a positive outlook, the whole world will seem beautiful. Lord Ram himself taught us to find love in Shabri's 'ber', and not pay heed to the fact that Shabri lied. Don't focus on a person's mistakes, focus on their emotions. Jai shri Ram)."

The post evoked mixed reactions.

"Ekdum sahi," Kriti's younger sister Nupur commented.

"So true," a social media user commented.

However, several social media users called out Kriti's mom.

"You shouldn't support this anti Hindu film blindly. You should teach your daughter Hindu values instead of encouraging her in anti Hindu activities," an Instagram user wrote.

Directed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush', which is which is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, has been constantly under the scanner ever since the makers released the film.

From the poor VFX, storytelling to 'cringe' dialogues, fans have been expressing their disappointment in the film. The dialogues have especially been called out by the audience. Some of which include 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'. On public demand, the makers revamped the dialogues and now Lord Hanuman says, "jalegi tere Lanka Ki".

However, actress Kriti Sanon who played the role of Janaki seems to have chosen to not pay heed to the backlash surrounding her latest release. On Monday, Kriti took to Instagram and shared videos of the audience cheering for the movie. In one of the clips, moviegoers can be heard singing 'Ram Siya Ram'. "Focusing on the cheers and claps! Jai Siya Ram," she captioned the post. As soon as Kriti dropped the post, several netizens cheered for her.