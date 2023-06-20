Have you heard? Shah Rukh Khan steps in for Karan Johar

Shah Rukh Khan will be unveiling the teaser of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' as director Karan Johar is in London for an event where he will be felicitated

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar

The teaser of Karan Johar’s seventh directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be unveiled this morning. The filmmaker is currently in the UK, where he will be felicitated by the British Parliament for his contribution to cinema globally. Since he couldn’t be around to present the first look of his Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer, he has reportedly requested Shah Rukh Khan to step in. The superstar and the filmmaker’s friendship goes back nearly three decades. Having always been there for his director dost, SRK readily agreed to release the teaser of KJo’s next, which opens in cinemas on July 28.

Mismanaged!

Rashmika Mandanna has got herself a new manager. Reason being that her previous one reportedly swindled her. The grapevine has it that Rashmika’s long-time manager cheated her to the tune of about R80 lakh. Apparently, the Goodbye actor didn’t want to make a big issue about it. So she dealt with it in her own quiet manner. It is being said that she fired the manager for betraying her.

Hey Ram!

Never mind the box-office numbers of Adipurush, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s latest release continues to get panned. Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s television series, Ramayan, has lashed out against director Om Raut’s retelling of the mythological epic. “I don’t support this kind of language in Ramayan,” he said in an interview about the ‘pedestrian’ dialogues. Calling Adipurush ‘Hollywood ka Cartoon’, Arun questioned the makers for their creative liberty and making changes to the source material. He has been quoted as saying, “I don’t understand what the makers thought while making this film. If they have made this film for children, have they liked it? What was wrong with the depiction we have all known and loved for all these years? What was the need to change things?”

Following in Tarantino’s footsteps?

It appears that Lokesh Kanagaraj is going the Quentin Tarantino way, of directing only 10 films. He made the shocking revelation in a recent interview, saying he began working as a director to try his hand at cinema. “I have no plans to do a lot of films in my career,” the Kaithi maker stated. He attributed the creation of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) to the producers, actors and the love of his fans. He added, “I will do 10 films and quit.” Lokesh is currently working with Thalapathy Vijay on Leo, his fifth directorial venture. So, it will be a while before he hangs up his boots. He made his directorial debut with Maanagaram (2017), established himself with Kaithi (2019), Master (2021), and further consolidated his position as one of the most successful directors in Tamil cinema with Vikram (2022).

The date is set

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s first collaboration has got its date with cinemas. The yet-untitled film, which is being touted as ‘an impossible love story’ by the makers, is being readied for a December 7 release. Helmed by debutant Amit Joshi, the Dinesh Vijan production features Sasha as a robotics specialist while Kriti plays a robot. Calling it a high-concept and quirky movie, Shahid had said that the story also focuses on contemporary issues.

Kapil shoots with The Crew

It is known that Kapil Sharma features alongside Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in their next film, The Crew. It turns out that he has a special appearance in Rajesh Krishnan’s directorial venture. Kapil reportedly began his shoot on Sunday with Tabu. Yesterday, he completed his portion for the movie that also stars Diljit Dosanjh. At this point, it is not clearly known if Kapil has any scenes with Kareena and Kriti. He had hinted about being a part of The Crew when he shot an episode of his TV show with Tabu.

Yash takes a chaat break

Our B-Town stars have a thing or two to learn from Yash, when it comes to dealing with their fans. Recently, the KGF actor was on his way to his hometown Mysore, along with wife Radhika Pandit, when he felt a craving for something chatpata. So, he stopped by a chaat joint for a quick bite. Soon enough, fans thronged the venue for a selfie with Yash. The actor obliged, leaving his admirers thrilled as they took a picture with their favourite star. Previously, during an event in Bengaluru, he patiently clicked pictures with over 700 fans, despite the organisers suggesting they click a group photo instead.