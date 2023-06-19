Anurag Thakur said that the film's writer and director have agreed to make some changes after an uproar

Anurag Thakur. File Pic

Listen to this article Adipurush row: Nobody has right to hurt sentiments of others, says Union minister Anurag Thakur x 00:00

Amid a raging controversy over the recently released film "Adipurush", Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that nobody has the right to hurt the sentiments of people, reported the PTI.

Anurag Thakur, who was in Mumbai, said that the film's writer and director have agreed to make some changes after an uproar, the news agency reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

A retelling of the epic Ramayana directed by Om Raut, "Adipurush" has been reportedly panned over its colloquial dialogues, poor VFX and controversial depiction of some characters.

"Nobody has the right to hurt the sentiments of others. The CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has taken a decision over the issue. It is their job," Thakur told reporters in Mumbai when asked about his views and the central government's stand over the controversial film, according to the PTI.

Anurag Thakur, however, did not elaborate over the CBFC decision.

"The writer and the director of the film have also stated that they would make necessary changes (after the row)," the minister said, according to the PTI.

The 3D multilingual film, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, among others, was released across the country on June 16.

Its Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has decided to provide security to Manoj Shukla Muntashir, the dialogue writer of the film "Adipurush" after he cited a threat to his life, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

"We have received an application from Manoj Shukla and we are considering providing him security following a threat to his life," the official said, according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police is investigating the threat angle, he said.

Adipurush, the multilingual film, which hit the screens on June 16, has been heavily criticised over its colloquial dialogues and portrayal of the characters of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman among others.

Manoj Shukla Muntashir had on Sunday said that the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues".

(with PTI inputs)