Have you heard? Hina Khan diagnosed with breast cancer

Hina Khan, best known for playing Akshara in the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, best known for playing Akshara in the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actor took to social media to share her diagnosis with her fans. Khan, 36, shared a note requesting privacy and informed them that she has started treatment for the disease. “Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey,” she wrote.

No role over dumb role?

Her debut film may have been easily forgettable, as she romanced Sonu Nigam in the love offering, Kash Aap Hamare Hote in 2003. However, Juhi Babbar says, despite being suggested to give her nod to “stupid characters”, she had the wisdom to not associate with work that she might regret in the future. “Unfortunately, I never got good work in Punjabi or Hindi cinema. Kash Aap Hamare Hote didn’t work at the box office. Still, girls used to get movies then. Like, the typical three-hero and three-heroine movies, where you are playing stupid, dumb characters. People told me, ‘Do two such roles, and you’ll get noticed.’ I said no. I don’t know whether it made for a good professional decision or not. But it made me a happier person. At least today there are no tapes that I have to hide from my 12-year-old son,” Babbar said.

Routine check for Sinha

The newlywed couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, were snapped coming out of Kokilaben Hospital. The couple went to visit Sonakshi’s father, Shatrughan Sinha, who had been admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up. A paparazzi account posted a video of them leaving the hospital in their car. Sonakshi and Iqbal got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on June 23. Last week, Shatrughan expressed gratitude to everyone for the warmth and love. Taking to X, he shared unseen pictures and videos of the couple.

The game of business

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon have acquired major stakes in Kochi FC, a team that will compete in the upcoming Super League Kerala (SLK) Football Championship. Season one of the 60-day SLK will start in August this year. The six teams from Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kannur, and Malappuram will compete in the championship, SLK said in a statement. SLK said Prithviraj expressed hope that the inaugural season of the league would significantly boost football activities at both professional and grassroots levels in football-enthusiastic Kerala.

It happens only in India?

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission took action yesterday after reports surfaced that a Malayalam movie was being filmed in the emergency wing of Angamaly Taluk Hospital in Ernakulam, causing distress to patients. In a statement, the commission said that the film crew dimmed the lights and imposed restrictions in the emergency room, with about 50 people, including actors, present during the shoot.

New song

Bigg Boss OTT 3’s first Weekend Ka Vaar episode will welcome Kill actors Raghav Juyal and Lakshya, and rapper Raftaar. Raftaar is set to promote his song, Moreni, at the show, hosted by Anil Kapoor. Karan Johar-backed Kill is set to release on July 5.

Practice what you preach

A discussion on the disconnect between matters that celebrities promote and those that they endorse for commercial purposes has always been underway. And Samantha Ruth Prabhu—well known for her athletic prowess—has now alluded to the fact that the brands she promoted did not align with her belief in the importance of eating healthy. A viewer criticised the fact that Prabhu had been promoting healthy foods on a podcast while endorsing unhealthy brands herself. “I have made mistakes in the past when I didn’t know any better, but I have stopped accepting many endorsements. I believe in practising what I preach. God bless,” she said.

A milestone for this film

Nag Ashwin’s 3D film Kalki 2898 AD registered a record opening at the global box office, earning R191.5 crore gross on day one of its release, the makers said yesterday. The film was released on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. It features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, among others.