Have you heard? Hrithik Roshan teams up with real heroes

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter is more than six months away from release, but it is already making headlines for involving Indian Air Force (IAF) cadets not only in its cast, but also behind the scenes to lend authenticity to the film. In fact, Hrithik recently shot with the Air Force personnel from Delhi against the backdrop of War Memorial, IAF base, at Chandivali Studios Compound, Mumbai, where the movie’s team filmed emotional scenes for over three days. The star also clicked pictures with the officers wearing their ceremonial IAF uniform, which they will be seen donning in the film too. In addition to the cadets flown in from Delhi’s IAF headquarters, real-life cadets from Dundigal Air Force Academy near Hyderabad were also present for the shoot. Director Siddharth Anand, who is also producing the film, has made sure he has the guidance of real-life officers all along. Army veteran Ramon Chibb holds the position of executive producer, while also being a co-writer for Fighter. Moreover, IAF consultant and ex-Army officer Varlin Panwar is also brought on board as a consultant. The aerial action thriller is touted as a tribute to the IAF.

Sequel plans

Over a year since the release of Dasvi (2022), the makers are planning a sequel, titled Baarwi. Believing that the story needs to be taken forward, director Tushar Jalota is reportedly working on the script, the idea of which has been greenlit by producer Dinesh Vijan. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, Dasvi revolved around a politician who clears his 10th standard board exams while serving a prison term. If all goes well, the makers might take the second instalment on floors by the year-end. Whether Abhishek, Nimrat and Yami will reprise their parts as the politician, his wife, and the jail superintendent respectively, will be known in the coming months.

A kind gesture

Bhuvan Bam has always stepped forward to help those in need. This time around, he has helped Assam-based content creator Roshan to start afresh. Recently, Roshan lost most of his valuables when a fire accident resulted in his house being gutted. While a few people and some NGOs stepped forward to donate some money to Roshan, Bhuvan sent him gadgets like a GoPro 10, a laptop, a microphone and a camera, so he can start making videos again. Roshan shared his happiness with his followers as he unboxed them and expressed his gratitude to Bhuvan for his kind gesture.

Hello Hollywood

Ishaan Khatter recently shared that he has joined the cast of the Hollywood series, The Perfect Couple. Starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and Dakota Fanning, it is an official adaptation of writer Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name. Ishaan called it a unique time for artistic and cultural cross-pollination.

Rajasthan wedding for Pari-Raghav

After their engagement in New Delhi earlier this month, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now focusing on their upcoming wedding. The couple, who are set to take the pheras in October, have begun scouting for venues in Rajasthan even as they are keeping the dates under wraps. On Saturday, the actor checked into a palace hotel in Udaipur. Yesterday, she joined her fiancé in Jaipur. Going by these developments, it appears that Pari is following in the footsteps of her Mimi didi, aka Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who tied the knot with Nick Jonas in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in December 2018. To know which location they finally choose, watch this space.

Revisiting cinema legends

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is said to revisit the story of Himanshu Rai, the pioneer of Indian movie industry, and Devika Rani, the first lady of Indian cinema.

Ashwiny has apparently tied up with an established studio for the project that will not only be a magnum opus, but also her most challenging directorial venture. The acclaimed filmmaker will approach actors only after she completes the final draft.

Real to reel

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to team up for a movie again. The couple, who fell in love during the making of Shershaah (2021), are said to be reuniting for a rom-com with Shashank Khaitan. Incidentally, Sid’s next, Yodha, is produced by Shashank and mentor Karan Johar. Reportedly, the makers will announce the project with the first look of the lead pair in the coming weeks.