Have you heard? Backing his son

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff says he has advised his son, actor Tiger Shroff to “take it easy” in the film business, given its unpredictable nature. “[Tiger] needs a good technician and a good release. The boy has everything; he is an action star. At his age, he is the biggest. I tell him to take it easy. Some films will work, some won’t. This is life. I’ve done 250 films, and not all of them have worked. So, it’s alright. It [film’s success] totally depends on the whole team. [Filmmaking] is a team work,” the actor, 66, said in an interview. Jackie, who currently stars in the movie Mast Mein Rehne Ka, also featuring Neena Gupta, said a formula that he lives by in his life is that one must be appreciative of all that they have accomplished.

Another honour for Kabir

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi was awarded the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic (Merito della Repubblica Italiana), the highest Italian civilian award. “This is a very emotional award for me. Being presented the Order of Merit, Italy’s highest honour, is the fulfilment of my life’s work in Italy. It gives me great joy to see Prime Minister Meloni and Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimenting each other on the internet with #Melodi. Now it’s time for the great film industries of Italy and India to produce world-class films together,” he added.

The podium for the grandson

Amitabh Bachchan turned his Sunday date with fans into an opportunity to promote his grandson. Agastya Nanda, whose debut film The Archies—also starring Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor—released online on December 7, accompanied Bachchan during the interactions. “Sunoo,” wrote Bachchan, while referencing a track from the film. He has been greeting his fans for 40 years.

Celebrations

Saira Banu remembered her late husband Dilip Kumar on his birth anniversary. Sharing a bunch of pictures and videos on social media, she wrote, “Once more, it is December 11. The whole house used to be flooded with so many flowers that it seemed as though we had stepped into the Garden Of Eden. Now the birthday greetings keep pouring in with messages of love and remembrance. All this for the ultimate actor, who has been a source of inspiration for generations of actors.”

Film for the youth

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is gearing up for the release of his next film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, said that the film will resonate deeply with today’s youth, and explores the relationships between them. “It unveils the intricacies of relationships from diverse angles, and delves into the delicate balance between virtual personas and the genuine selves of our generation,” he shared of the film that also stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles.

Stars meet the chief

South stars such as Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati and Prabhas met Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, who was in Mumbai to attend the premiere of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Sarandos met Ram Charan and Jr NTR at their homes, and took to social media to share: “I just spent the last three days meeting the legends of Telugu cinema and I’m blown away by their stories and dedication to the craft. Thank you for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I can’t wait to come back.” The actors also shared the images on their feeds.

Hitched!

Actor and dancer Mukti Mohan tied the knot with the “love of her life” Kunal Thakur. Her sisters, dancer Shakti Mohan and singer Neeti Mohan shared pictures from the event on social media. “In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by God, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as husband and wife,” Mukti wrote.