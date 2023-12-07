Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go
Siddhivinayak racket: FIR against 3, trust promises hassle-free darshan for devotees
Mumbai: Vikhroli’s east-west bridge nears completion
Mumbai: Water tank collapse forces evacuation of 75 families!
Mumbai: Three DN Nagar cops booked for abetting suicide by Firozabad police
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Jackie Shroff Neena Gupta on importance of having mast attitude in life

Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta on importance of having "mast" attitude in life

Updated on: 07 December,2023 06:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

While speaking about the theme of their upcoming film, the two urged people to add "masti" to life and stop worrying too much about issues existing in one's life

Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta on importance of having

Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta on importance of having "mast" attitude in life
x
00:00

Veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta are all set to come up with the film 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka'.


Directed by Vijay Maurya, 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' is about two people who are old and live alone and who strike an unexpected connection and embark on a journey filled with laughter, adventure and fun.


In the film, the two will be seen overcoming loneliness in Mumbai city.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

While speaking about the theme of the film, the two urged people to add "masti" to life and stop worrying too much about issues existing in one's life.

"I agree today our life has become difficult. Youngsters are facing a lot of problems...there's so much competition out there but we should not take too much stress in our life. Thoda mast mein bhi hona chayie (There should be some fun too)," Neena Gupta told ANI.

Echoing the same sentiments, Jackie Shroff said, "One should maintain a perfect balance in life... be healthy... do yoga, love nature... use technology but use it for good...Everyone is dealing with some kind of problem in their life..it all depends on how one reacts to it... Take care of health."

'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' will start streaming on Prime Video from December 8. Abhishek Chauhan and Jamtara fame Monika Panwar are also a part of the film. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jackie shroff neena gupta bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK