Have you heard? John to the rescue

John Abraham and director Nikkhil Advani are reuniting for a new action drama based on true events. Pre-production for the movie has begun, and Nikkhil is slated to commence filming in the second half of 2023

John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh and Nikkhil Advani

John to the rescue

We know that buoyed by the response to his antagonist turn in Pathaan, John Abraham is in no mood to fool around on screen. The actor, who has Arun Gopalan’s geopolitical thriller Tehran, and Shivam Nair’s The Diplomat lined up, wants to follow them up with intense dramas. Now, news is that the hunky actor is reuniting with director Nikkhil Advani. Like their 2019 hit, Batla House, their new yet-untitled action drama is also based on true events. Reportedly, Sharvari Wagh plays a woman on the run, with John stepping in to rescue her. Apparently, Abhishek Banerjee also been roped in for a crucial role. Pre-production for the movie has begun and Nikkhil is slated to commence filming in the second half of 2023.

Marking another first

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan continues to add firsts to its list. The spy thriller is the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh since 1971. Nelson D’Souza, vice president, international distribution, Yash Raj Films, says, “We are thankful to the authorities for their decision. Shah Rukh Khan has tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan is the perfect first film of SRK and Hindi cinema to release in the country, and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory.”

Phone a friend

In a recently-released video, Alia Bhatt revealed that she was chatting with Priyanka Chopra Jonas while getting ready for her MET Gala debut. Sharing that her Jee Le Zaraa co-actor promised to be by her side at the event, Alia reportedly said, “Priyanka [said] ‘you get in, and you find us’. I was like ‘definitely because you are going to take me to the bathroom as I’m not going to be able to go by myself’.” Incidentally, this was also the Darlings actor’s longest time away from six-month-old daughter Raha.

Festival fireworks

With no word on Salman Khan’s next Eid outing, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have seized the date for the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer. Director Ali Abbas Zafar is set to wrap up the shoot this summer. Since the thriller has extensive action sequences — from hand-to-hand combat to gun fights, a bike chase and aerial stunts — the makers are focussing on technical finesse in the VFX and post-production, rather than rushing to release it. Sharing pictures on social media, Akki and Tiger wrote, “See you in theatres on Eid 2024.”

