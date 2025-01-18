Kangana Ranaut's latest release Emergency has again faced a roadblock as its screening has been halted in Patiala, Amritsar, and Bathinda; Kajol extended love to Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman for his debut film Azaad

More bans

It’s not all smooth sailing for Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency just yet. The actor’s latest release has again faced a roadblock as its screening has been halted in Patiala, Amritsar, and Bathinda amid fear of protests. Different leaders of Sikh organisations, including The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), have asked for the ban, as they claim the film “tarnishes the image of Sikhs and distorts history.” A tweet by SGPC also stated that it demands a ban on the film in Punjab, which was scheduled to be released yesterday. The film is touted to be controversial due to its subject matter, which revisits the tumultuous period of the 1975 Emergency declared by then-Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Local administrations in the three Punjab cities have taken a preemptive stance, suggesting that the film’s narrative might provoke unrest among certain groups. Ranaut called the move “complete harassment of art and the artistes.”

New feat

Actor Ajith Kumar, whose car racing team Ajith Kumar Racing did the country proud by finishing third in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025, has now begun preparations for the next challenge, the first round of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern European Series 2025. Yesterday, the actor’s racing team disclosed that the actor had headed to Portugal to meet his driving coach, Mathieu Detry, for the first round of the challenge. Posting pictures of Kumar’s meeting with his coach, the team said, “Driving Coach Mathieu has taken on the role as Ak’s racing instructor.”

Kajol welcomes Aaman to films

Easily among the finest stars of her generation, Kajol extended love to her actor-husband Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman, who made his debut with Azaad, which released yesterday. Kajol took to Instagram to share a video of herself posing in a golden-hued outfit. She wrote, “I was at the premiere of Azaad last night; the only thing missing? A horse by my side. Congratulations @aamandevgan @rashathadani on the release of your debut film; may this be the first of many (sic).” Azaad, which also stars Ajay, is set in 1920s India, where a young stable boy bonds with a spirited horse. Amid rebellion and tyranny, his quest to ride the majestic animal becomes a journey of courage, awakening him to the country’s fight for freedom. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film also features Diana Penty and Mohit Malik in pivotal roles.

Nobody like you

Sunny Leone (R) will be seen shaking a leg with filmmaker, dancer, and actor Prabhudheva (inset) in the song Hookstep hookah bar, from the film Badass Ravi Kumar, starring Himesh Reshammiya. Referring to Prabhudheva as among the “nicest actors she has worked with,” Leone said, “Working with him again was amazing. I feel privileged to share screen space with him again in this larger-than-life film.” The actor previously collaborated with him for the song Vechi seyyuthe, from Petta Rap. This number was rendered by Reshammiya and Sunidhi Chauhan for the former’s film, directed by Keith Gomes.