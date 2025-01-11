Rumours are rife that South star Prabhas is planning to get hitched soon. The buzz began when trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared a cryptic post on X

Is a wedding on the cards?

Rumours are rife that South star Prabhas is planning to get hitched soon. The buzz began when trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter). The post read “Prabhas,” accompanied by a wedding and a bride emoji. The post sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating whether the Baahubali superstar is tying the knot. While some speculated that the bride is actor Anushka Shetty, there has been no confirmation. Last year, before the release of Kalki 2898 AD, similar rumours floated in the media. At the time, Prabhas clarified that he was not planning to marry anytime soon, as he did not wish to disappoint his female fans. So, what changed in a year? Curious minds want to know. On the work front, Prabhas’ highly anticipated film, The Raja Saab, has been postponed.

Owning his tag

Karan Johar surely knows how to grab attention, even for a simple outing. The filmmaker was spotted at a dinner meet with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, producer Gauri Khan, wearing a T-shirt that read, “Nepo Baby”. The duo was later joined by Malaika Arora. Karan has long been trolled for giving star kids their big Bollywood breaks and promoting nepotism. After defending himself for years, he is now wearing the tag like he owns it. What a way to respond to the naysayers!

Celebrating small wins

Boman Irani is on a high as his directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, opens the Indian Film Festival in Berlin. The film, starring Avinash Tiwary, Boman, Shreya Chaudhary, and Puja Sarup, tells a heart-touching story about a father-son bond and the nuances of their strained relationship as they find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. Speaking about the film, Avinash said, “It’s a matter of great honour to have our film play out to a mix of Indian and international audiences in Germany.” The Mehta Boys also received accolades at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, where it won an award for its gripping story and outstanding performances. Slated to release on Prime Video soon, the film is written by Academy Award winner Alex Dinelaris Jr of Birdman and The Revenant fame. “At 35, I became a photographer; at 44, I became an actor; and at 65, I became a director and a writer,” Boman said on the red carpet at the festival, which will run for three days. “There is a lot of conflict between fathers and sons. By the way, I just want to make it clear, I have a great relationship with my sons. However, there is always a change from the time a child [grows up]. There is a change in the relationship and a man feels he is not needed anymore. [Although], that’s his way of feeling that he is growing old. And that frustration shows out in The Mehta Boys,” Boman added.