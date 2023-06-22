Three years after 'Good Newwz', Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani are set to reunite for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani

Listen to this article Have you heard? Kareena, Kiara to reunite x 00:00

It appears that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani are set to reunite for a film, over three years since Good Newwz (2019). This time around, for director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s next for Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house. Talk in tinsel town is that the filmmaker has already approached Bebo and Kiara, and both have loved the subject. “Both the leading ladies are excited about the story. They would love to collaborate again under Ashwiny’s direction,” says a source. However, things will be finalised after the director locks the final draft of the screenplay and narrates it to the two actors. Until then, Kareena has films with Sujoy Ghosh, Hansal Mehta and Rajesh Krishnan lined up, while Kiara has Satyaprem Ki Katha, Game Changer and War 2 in her kitty.

Reality bites

ADVERTISEMENT

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh kicked off their new film, Vedaa, with Nikkhil Advani at the helm, in Rajasthan on Wednesday. Nikkhil, who directed the actor in Batla House (2019), said, “John and I were wondering how best to solidify our collaboration. With Vedaa, we have found that hard-hitting story that can be elevated to a wider and broader audience with some incredible action.” All praise for his leading lady, he added, “The way Sharvari has got into the skin of the character and made it her own is so inspiring.” Excited about the film, John promised, “This riveting story will definitely leave an imprint in your mind as it did for me.” Said to be based on a true incident, the movie sees John play mentor to Sharvari, guiding and training her character through life-threatening danger.

Learning from lawyers

Priya Bapat worked with a team of lawyers for over a month before she began shooting for the web series, Rafuchakkar. She plays a lawyer who fights to get Maniesh Paul’s conman convicted in court. Creative duo Arjun Singh Baran and Kartk Nishandar shared that the sessions helped Priya learn how to prepare for a trial. “They familiarised her with the legal terminology used in arguments, and courtroom conduct. They trained her to also adopt the right body language,” said Arjun. Kartk added, “Priya also attended some real-life trials and observed how court proceedings unfold and lawyers spar to win arguments.”

Heart talk

The biggest marker of a strong person is one who isn’t afraid to show his/her vulnerable side. Pooja Bhatt knows that all too well. Currently participating in Bigg Boss OTT, she opened up about her marriage and subsequent split to co-contestant Bebika Dhurve. “After 11 years, we realised that it is not working out. So, jhooti zindagi kyun jiye? I decided to not have kids at the risk of knowing that I may never find someone after this,” Pooja told her co-contestant.

Celebrating with a new film

June 21 marked a decade since Dhanush made his Hindi film debut with Raanjhanaa (2013), under the aegis of Aanand L Rai. The filmmaker celebrated the occasion by announcing their collaboration, Tere Ishk Mein. Sharing the title announcement video, which also features Dhanush and his voiceover, on social media, Rai wrote that some stories meet you like an old friend. “Jo haath nahin milaati, seedhe aake gale lag jaati hain.” Stating that he found one such story 10 years ago, he shared, Kundan ki kahani. Dost tha mera, par jee naa saka... uska mood nahi tha jeena ka! Ab 10 saal baad phir ek kissa aaya hai; Kundan aur ye ladka ek se hi hain, bus iska mood duniya phoonk dene ka hai! Sirf aapke liye…Tere Ishk Mein.” The filmmaker and the actor last teamed up for Atrangi Re, with Sara Ali Khan as his leading lady and Akshay Kumar in a special role.

An extra special song

Even as SatyaPrem Ki Katha nears its date with cinemas, Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala are working on including a surprise for the audiences. Apparently, the actor and the producer have decided to recreate the hit number, Pasoori, for the romantic musical that also stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady. Considering that the Ali Sethi and Shae Gill original song was a chartbuster, the film’s team is hoping to recreate its magic with their version. The makers will shoot the song with the lead pair over the next two days. A set has been built for the purpose in a suburban studio. The team plans to unleash their Pasoori redux in the last week of the promotional blitzkrieg, just before the film opens in cinemas on June 28.