Have you heard? Kiara joins Hrithik and Jr NTR’s war

(L to R) Jr NTR, Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan

Kiara Advani is set to be the newest member of YRF’s spy universe. Aditya Chopra has roped her in for his next spy thriller, War 2. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR, the sequel to director Siddharth Anand’s 2019 blockbuster, will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. “Kiara fits the bill as far as YRF’s spy universe and War 2 are concerned. Right now, she is at the top of her game and Adi signing her for War 2 loudly signifies that,” a source informed. The producer and director are going all out to make it the slickest action entertainer. While it will be exciting to see Kiara in what seems to be her biggest film till date, our source added, “All the heroines in the spy universe have left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Now, it is Kiara’s turn and she can make a huge impact.”

Casting in progress

We know that Varun Dhawan is currently filming director duo Raj-DK’s Citadel in Belgrade. After wrapping up the action thriller series, the actor will prep for his next movie. He steps into Thalapathy Vijay’s shoes for the Hindi adaptation of Atlee’s Theri. The project will finally go on floors this December. It is being said that the makers are in talks with four mainstream leading ladies for the role opposite Varun.

Being cultural

Salman Khan launched the second edition of Bigg Boss OTT recently. The actor-host, who always looks forward to the reality TV show, said it was his first time to host the digital version. “I hope it is not too uncensored and unfiltered. If it is, then I will control it myself. The show should run keeping in mind our culture and that is why I am a part of Bigg Boss OTT,” he said. Talking about Karan Johar, who hosted the first edition of the show, Salman said, “Actually, Karan and Farah [Khan] were not available, that is why I had to do it.” When asked about the difference between the TV and the OTT versions, he replied, “The type of OTT content you are talking about, I anyways don’t do that.”

Back to production

Almost 15 years ago, Sushmita Sen was to foray into production and direction with a biopic on Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. However, the film didn’t take off despite her extensive prep for it. Now, the former Miss Universe is gearing up for another go at production. Her team is on the hunt for captivating subjects that will also feature her in the lead role.