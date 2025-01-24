Have you heard? Kunal Kemmu to play Single Papa; Jackky Bhagnani's plan to return to acting

Director-writer Shashank Khaitan is set to make his web series debut with the slice-of-life family entertainer, Single Papa. The series will star Kunal Kemmu in the lead

For women tomorrow

Aditya Seal has pledged to sponsor the education of five underprivileged girls, furthering his commitment to empowering girls. Inspired by the work of his actor-wife Anushka Ranjan’s NGO, the Beti Foundation, Aditya aims to see the girls graduate and achieve their dreams. “Education is the greatest gift one can give, and I want to be a part of shaping brighter futures for these young girls. Watching them succeed and graduate will be one of the proudest moments of my life,” shared Aditya. On the work front, he will next be seen in a film with Kajol.

Marking my entry

Director-writer Shashank Khaitan is set to make his web series debut with the slice-of-life family entertainer, Single Papa. The Netflix series revolves around the titular character, played by Kunal Kemmu, navigating the challenges and joys of single parenthood with humour and heart. Known for his knack for storytelling, Shashank aims to create a sitcom that resonates with audiences at home. Casting is underway to put together an ensemble of talented actors with strong comic timing. Production is set to begin in the summer of 2025, following the release of Shashank’s film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

New face of FICCI Frames

Ayushmann Khurrana has been announced as the brand ambassador for FICCI Frames during its 25th anniversary this year. Talking about the honour, Ayushmann said, “It is a huge honour for me to be the first brand ambassador for FICCI Frames in its silver jubilee year. As someone who arrived in Mumbai from Chandigarh with nothing but dreams in my eyes, I could never have imagined this incredible journey, one where my work has not only touched lives but also become a part of India’s rich pop culture tapestry. In my new role, I am committed to championing disruption, celebrating innovation, and highlighting the excellence our industry delivers.”

Back to acting?

One of actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani’s earlier films, F.A.L.T.U (2011), is set to have a sequel. “I am looking for a good and exciting story for F.A.L.T.U-2. Once we find something unique and appealing, we will definitely make the sequel,” says Jackky, who may return to the franchise as an actor. While it is not clear if Remo D’Souza will return to helm the film, Jackky has hinted that the sequel will include plenty of laughs, twists, and relatable elements for the youth. His last film as an actor was Mitron (2018). It is also unclear if Puja Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Angad Bedi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi will return to the franchise.