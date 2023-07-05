Have you heard? Let’s smoke a peace pipe

Buzz in B-Town is that Salman Khan is keen to bury the hatchet with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, about four years after their differences led to the shelving of Inshallah

Buzz in B-Town is that Salman Khan is keen to bury the hatchet with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, about four years after their differences led to the shelving of Inshallah. The romance drama was to see the actor and the director reunite about 20 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), discounting the former’s special appearance in the 2007 film, Saawariya. Rumours are rife that after the underwhelming response to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the superstar is keen to work on interesting subjects, and with sensible directors instead of doing films as a goodwill gesture for friends. An industry insider says, “Salman doesn’t want to do films for family, friends or protégés as if he is running some rozgaar yojana. He wants to do movies that are relevant to the audience and also resonate with him.” The informer adds, “Irrespective of his differences with Bhansali, Inshallah is a good subject and the kind of film Salman would like to do at this point in time.” However, it remains to be seen if and when SLB will team up with Salman as the director is currently busy with Heeramandi, and has Baiju Bawra lined up next.

One off the bucket list

It is a dream for any artiste to perform at UK’s Wembley Stadium. Ayushman Khurrana is no exception. After all, the iconic stadium has witnessed incredible performances by musical legends like Queen, Coldplay, George Michael and Michael Jackson, among others. Come September, Ayushmann will perform at his dream venue where he will be joined by Hrithik Roshan for their series of shows in US and UK. Excited about ticking one off his bucket list, the actor says, “India is at the centrestage of global conversations in every aspect. Our art and artistes are globally known and Hindi cinema’s popularity and appeal is only surging. As an Indian, it is a huge moment for me to perform at Wembley and represent the charm of our cinema to people in the UK.” Ayushmann adds, “I hope we bring the house down at this haloed stadium and give people an experience that they will hopefully remember for a long time!”

Office shopping

Ajay Devgn seems to be bitten by the realty bug. The actor-filmmaker has recently acquired as many as five office spaces in Andheri West, said to be costing about R45 crore. Located within Signature Building, the office units reportedly cover a total area of 13,293 sq ft. While three units are located on the 16th floor, two are on the floor above. Ajay reportedly paid a stamp duty of R1.82 crore on his real estate purchase. The properties were registered under his real name Vishal (Ajay) Virendra Devgan. The actor will next be seen in Maidaan.

Next Eid is mine

Buoyed by the opening numbers of Satyaprem Ki Katha, producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced yesterday that his next with Kartik Aaryan, Chandu Champion, will release next Eid, on June 14, 2024. The sports drama also marks the actor’s first film with director Kabir Khan, who has previously delivered festival hits like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Kartik is said to be training hard for the film that goes on floors in the coming weeks.

Curious connection

If the release timing of Salaar teaser is any indication, it appears that the upcoming Prabhas-starrer has a connection with director Prashanth Neel’s last release, KGF: Chapter 2. For the uninitiated, the teaser of Salaar will be unveiled on July 6 at 5.12 am. Incidentally, in KGF: Chapter 2, Rocky (essayed by Yash) is sailing a ship in a thundering ocean when he is attacked by the baddies. Interestingly, the clock in the backdrop shows the time as 5.12 am. The cast and crew of Salaar have been sworn to keep the connection closely guarded. Guess, we will have to wait till the teaser is released, to know if Yash’s blockbuster and Prabhas’s next are interconnected.

Naak mein dum

Last morning, reports were rife about Shah Rukh Khan getting injured on a set in the US. Reportedly, he was shooting for one of his projects in the US where he suffered a nose injury. Apparently, he had to be rushed to a hospital where he had to undergo a surgery. Doctors are said to have informed his team that there was no cause for concern. SRK is believed to have returned to Mumbai, where he is recuperating at home. When contacted, his agency said that they wouldn’t react to reports that aren’t true.

New BFFS in tinsel town

It appears that Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary have bonded big time since they began filming Nausikhiye. Sources claim their friendship blossomed into love during the month-long schedule in Bhopal. Recently, at the premiere of Lust Stories 2, they posed together for the shutterbugs. Those in the know claim that Abhimanyu and Shreya are quite serious about each other.

Movie date

Shraddha Kapoor spent her Monday evening enjoying a movie date with rumoured beau Rahul Mody. He is a scriptwriter and they are said to have got close during the making of Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which he wrote with the filmmaker. The actor and the writer were spotted when they were leaving the Juhu multiplex after the movie. While Shraddha stopped to pose for the paparazzi, Rahul preferred to keep a low profile and walk away. The two drove off in their respective cars.