Kajol reveals Shah Rukh Khan had advised her to 'learn' acting, ignoring him led to burnout

Recently, Kajol recounted a significant moment when Shah Rukh advised her to focus on learning acting techniques, a suggestion she initially ignored. However, her subsequent experience with burnout brought her to a point where she contemplated leaving the film industry altogether

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, known for their memorable work together in films like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ share a close bond off-screen as well. Their friendship extends beyond the realm of acting, with the two even exchanging notes on their craft. Recently, Kajol recounted a significant moment when Shah Rukh advised her to focus on learning acting techniques, a suggestion she initially ignored. However, her subsequent experience with burnout brought her to a point where she contemplated leaving the film industry altogether.

Kajol embarked on her acting journey in 1992, and by 1994, she had honed her skills to the point where her performances seemed effortless. In an interview with Humans of Cinema, she shared, "I reached a stage in my career where I was doing things unconsciously. I would do everything instinctively, without thinking, letting it all flow from within."

During this time, Shah Rukh Khan advised her to explore the techniques of acting, a suggestion she didn't take seriously at the time. Recounting the conversation, Kajol said, "I remember talking to Shah Rukh, and he said, 'Maybe you should learn the technique of acting.' I asked, 'Is there such a thing?' He explained that people are taught specific techniques and that relying solely on instinct may not be sufficient. I didn't pay much attention to it back then."

However, Kajol later experienced burnout—a state of overwhelming exhaustion and disillusionment. The demanding nature of the film industry took a toll on her, leading her to consider quitting acting and leaving the industry behind.

Reflecting on her journey, Kajol realized the significance of Shah Rukh's advice and the importance of acquiring a solid foundation in the technical aspects of acting. Perhaps, had she heeded his words earlier, she could have avoided the turmoil of burnout that nearly drove her away from her lifelong passion. This realization became a turning point for Kajol, prompting her to reevaluate her approach and embrace the idea of learning and mastering the techniques that underpin the art of acting.

Today, armed with newfound knowledge and a rekindled passion, Kajol continues to shine. Her dedication to her craft is evident in her mesmerizing performances, captivating audiences and reaffirming her status as a powerhouse performer.